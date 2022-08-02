Bentonite Market is set for lucrative growth during 2021-2031 | Size, Share, Demand and Opportunities Analysis

New York, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — Global Bentonite Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Bentonite Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Bentonite is a naturally-occurring clay material that is composed primarily of montmorillonite. It forms from weathering of volcanic ash, and is typically found in areas with high concentrations of volcanic activity. The clay is usually white or gray in color, but can also be green, red, or yellow. When wet, bentonite swells and can absorb large amounts of water. This property makes it useful in a variety of industrial and environmental applications, such as drilling mud, foundry sand, binder for pelletizing iron ore, and as a sealant for landfill liners.

Request sample copy of this research study: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS22494/

Key Trends

The major trends in bentonite technology are focused on improving the efficiency of bentonite production and developing new applications for bentonite products.

Bentonite production has traditionally been a manual process, but new technologies are emerging that can automate bentonite production. One such technology is pelletizing, which is a process that forms bentonite into small pellets that can be easily transported and stored.

Pelletizing bentonite can increase its efficiency and reduce costs. In addition, pelletized bentonite can be used in new applications, such as in the construction industry as grout or in the oil and gas industry as a fracking fluid.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the bentonite market are its unique properties and its wide range of applications.

Bentonite is a naturally occurring clay material that is composed of the mineral montmorillonite. It is typically pale to grey in color, and it has a very fine, flour-like texture.

Bentonite is also used in a variety of other industries, including cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and food. Its absorbent properties make it an effective ingredient in many skin care products.

The global bentonite market is expected to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period. The growing demand from the construction and drilling industries is the major factor driving the market growth.

The major players in the bentonite market are Clariant AG, Imerys, Ashapura Group, and Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC.

Get Customized Report as Per Your Requirement: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS22494/

Market Segments

The bentonite market is segmented by product, application, and region. By product, the market is classified into sodium, calcium, and others. Based on application, it is bifurcated into foundry sands, iron ore pelletizing, cat litter, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global bentonite market includes players such as AMCOL International, Wyo Ben Inc., Midpoint Chemicals Company, M-I Swaco, Volclay International, Kemira, Alfa Aesir, Charles B. Crystal Co. Inc., Cimbar, Amsyn Inc., and others.

Purchase your copy now: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/checkout/single_user/GIS22494/

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

Excel data pack included with all report purchases

Robust and transparent research methodology

Ground breaking research and market player-centric solutions for the upcoming decade according to the present market scenario

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1–833–761–1700

Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/