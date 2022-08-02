Connected Car Market Size 2022 Latest Insights, Growth Rate, Future Trends, Outlook by Types, Applications, End Users and Business Opportunities to 2031

New York, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Connected Car Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A connected car is a car that is equipped with Internet access, typically from a built-in cellular data connection. This allows the car to connect to the Internet to send and receive data, such as location, speed, and engine data. It can also allow the car to connect to other devices, such as a smartphone or a tablet.

Most connected car systems also include a variety of sensors, such as GPS, accelerometers, and gyroscopes. These sensors allow the system to collect data about the car’s location, speed, and orientation.

Download a Free PDF Sample Copy of Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS20040/

Key Players

Bosch

Continental AG

Delphi Technologies PLC

DENSO Corporation

Harman International Industries, Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Key Trends and Drivers

Here are some of the key trends in the connected car market:

Increasing connectivity: Vehicles are becoming increasingly connected, with many new cars now coming equipped with built-in cellular connectivity and Wi-Fi hotspots. This allows passengers to stay connected while on the go and also opens up new possibilities for car manufacturers to offer connected services.

Big data and analytics: The growing connectivity of vehicles is generating huge amounts of data that can be used to improve safety, efficiency and the overall driving experience. Big data and analytics are being used to develop new features such as predictive maintenance and real-time traffic information.

Electric vehicles: Electric vehicles are becoming increasingly popular, thanks to advances in battery technology and the growing concern about climate change. Electric vehicles are typically more efficient than petrol or diesel cars and also produce zero emissions.

Get Customized report as per your requirements – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS20040/

Market Segments

By Service

Connected Services

Safety & Security

Autonomous Driving

By Form

Embedded

Tethered

Integrated

By Network

Dedicated Short-Range Communication (DSRC)

Cellular

Reasons to buy Connected Car Market Report:

Develop comprehensive understanding of market landscape – industry structure, value-chain, key players, trends, drivers, and challenges

Drive revenue and market-entry strategy by gaining insights into which segments and geographies are largest and likely to grow fastest

Formulate sales and marketing strategies by gaining understanding of competitors, their positioning, and strengths & weaknesses

Develop business and M&A strategies through understanding of latest trends and emerging players in the market

Refine your business plans by understanding impact of disruptions such as Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict on the market

Buy your copy now: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/checkout/single_user/GIS20040/

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

Excel data pack included with all report purchases

Robust and transparent research methodology

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700