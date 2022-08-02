Industrial Robotics Market Overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031

New York, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Industrial Robotics Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Industrial robotics technology is constantly evolving, and new developments are being made all the time. The most common type of industrial robot is the articulated robot, which has a series of joints that allow it to move in multiple directions. This type of robot is often used in welding and assembly applications.

Another common type of industrial robot is the SCARA robot, which is designed for pick-and-place applications. SCARA robots have a horizontal arm with a gripper on the end, and they are often used in packaging and palletizing applications.

Key Players

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Denso Corporation

NACHI-FUJIKOSHI

Seiko Epson

DÜrr

Universal Robots

Key Trends and Drivers

In the coming years, the industrial robotics market is expected to grow significantly. This is due to the increasing adoption of robotics in various industries, such as automotive, electronics, food and beverage, and healthcare. The automotive industry is one of the major end-users of industrial robotics. The increasing demand for automobiles, along with the need for efficient production, has resulted in the increased adoption of industrial robotics in the automotive industry.

The healthcare industry is another major end-user of industrial robotics. The increasing demand for minimally invasive surgery and the need for patient safety are the major factors driving the growth of industrial robotics in the healthcare industry.

The food and beverage industry is another major end-user of industrial robotics. The increasing demand for packaged food and the need for efficient production are the major factors driving the growth of industrial robotics in the food and beverage industry.

Market Segments

By Type

Traditional Industrial Robots

Articulated Robots

SCARA Robots

Parallel Robots

Linear Robots

Collaborative Robots

By Component

Robotic Arms

Robot Accessories

End Effectors

Controllers

Drive Units

Vision Systems

Sensors

Power Supply

Others

By Payloads

Up to 16.00 kg

16.01–60.00 kg

60.01–225.00 kg

More than 225.00 kg

By Application

Handling

Assembling and Disassembling

Welding and Soldering

Dispensing

Processing

Others

By Industry

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Metals and Machinery

Plastics, Rubber, and Chemicals

Food and Beverages

Precision Engineering and Optics

Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

Others

