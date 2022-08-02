Ceramic Matrix Composites Market Forecast Research Reports Offers Key Insights 2021-2031 | Saint Gobain, Applied Thin Films Inc., CeramTec GmbH, CoorsTek Inc.

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Ceramic Matrix Composites Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMCs) are a class of materials that consist of a ceramic matrix with reinforcement in the form of fibers or particles. The matrix can be either a pure ceramic or a ceramic-metal composite. The reinforcement provides strength and stiffness to the composite, while the matrix provides toughness and wear resistance.

CMCs are used in a variety of applications where their properties can be exploited to improve performance. For example, CMCs are often used as brake discs in high-performance vehicles because of their high wear resistance and ability to withstand high temperatures. CMCs are also used in aerospace and military applications where their light weight and high strength-to-weight ratio is advantageous.

Key Trends

The key trends in ceramic matrix composites technology are the use of 3D printing to manufacture complex shapes, the development of new high–strength and high–temperature materials, and the use of nanomaterials to improve performance.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Ceramic Matrix Composites market are:

The increasing demand for ceramic matrix composites from the aerospace and defense industries.

The growing demand for ceramic matrix composites from the automotive industry.

The increasing use of ceramic matrix composites in the electrical and electronics industries.

The growing awareness about the advantages of ceramic matrix composites among consumers.

Market Segments

By Composite Type

Silicon Carbide Reinforced Silicon Carbide (SIC/SIC)

Carbon Reinforced Carbon (C/C)

Oxide–Oxide (Ox/Ox)

Others

By Fiber Type

Short Fiber

Continuous Fiber

Key Players

Saint Gobain

Applied Thin Films Inc.

CeramTec GmbH

CoorsTek Inc.

Lancer Systems

Rolls-Royce plc

Ultramet

Composites Horizons

COI Ceramics, Inc.

