Eco fiber Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: Wellman Advanced Materials, Shanghai Tenbro Bamboo Textile Co. Ltd., China Bambro Textile

Global Eco fiber report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Eco fiber market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Eco fiber is a sustainable alternative to conventional fiber that is made from plant materials. Eco fiber is typically made from cellulose, which is the main structural component of plants. Cellulose is a renewable resource that can be sourced from a variety of plant materials, including wood, bamboo, and hemp.

Eco fiber is often used in the production of sustainable textiles and paper products. It is a popular choice for eco-conscious consumers who are looking for alternatives to conventional fiber that have a lower environmental impact.

Eco fiber is typically more expensive than conventional fiber, but it offers a number of benefits, including being more environmentally friendly and biodegradable.

Market Segments

The Eco Fiber Market is segmented on the basis of type, application, industry vertical, and region. By type, it is bifurcated into organic fibers and regenerated fibers. By application, it is divided into motor vehicles, building materials, furniture, insulating materials, and others. By industry vertical, it is categorized into chemical and petrochemical, food and beverage, healthcare, life sciences, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Eco Fiber Market report includes players such as Lenzing AG, US Fibers, Polyfibre Industries, Grasim Industries Ltd., Wellman Advanced Materials, Shanghai Tenbro Bamboo Textile Co. Ltd., China Bambro Textile (Group) Co., Ltd., Pilipinas Ecofiber Corporation, Teijin Limited and David C. Poole Company, Inc.

Key Drivers

Eco Fiber is a term used to describe a range of sustainable, environmentally friendly fibers. These fibers are typically made from plant or animal materials that are renewable and biodegradable. Common eco fibers include bamboo, wool, hemp, and organic cotton.

Eco fibers offer a number of benefits over traditional fibers such as polyester and nylon. They are often softer and more comfortable to wear, and they absorb moisture better. Eco fibers are also more durable and longer lasting than synthetic fibers.

The key drivers of the eco fiber market are the increasing awareness of the environmental impact of traditional fibers, and the growing preference for sustainable and ethical products. The global eco fiber market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 8.5% from 2018 to 2025.

