Database Security Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2021-2031 | Oracle, IBM, McAfee, Trustwave, Fortinet, Cloudera

Database security is the process of protecting a database from unauthorized access. It includes a set of policies and procedures that are used to prevent, detect, and respond to security threats. Database security is important because it helps to protect the data that is stored in a database from being accessed by unauthorized users. There are a number of different techniques that can be used to secure a database, including encryption, access control, and auditing.

Key Trends

There are four key trends in database security technology which include encryption, data masking, tokenization, and database activity monitoring

Each of these trends is designed to address a specific security concern in databases.

Encryption is used to protect data at rest, meaning data that is stored in a database. When data is encrypted, it is converted into a code that can only be deciphered by authorized users. This prevents unauthorized users from accessing sensitive data.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the database security market are the need to protect data from unauthorized access and the need to comply with data privacy regulations. The market is also driven by the increasing number of data breaches and the need to protect critical data assets.

Key Market Segments

The database security market bifurcated on the basis of business function, deployment type, organization size, end users, and region. On the basis of business function it is segmented into marketing, sales, finance, and operations. By deployment type, it is divided into cloud and on-premises. By organization type it is categorized into large enterprises, small scale, and medium sized enterprises. By end user, it is spread across retail & e-commerce, it & telecom, banking & financial services, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Market Players

The database security market report includes players such as Oracle, IBM, McAfee, Trustwave, Fortinet, Cloudera, OneNeck, Zimcom, Netwrix, and Hashicorp.

