Fire Suppression Systems Market is likely to have grown 1.6x in value terms to reach US$ 30 Bn

The global fire suppression systems market is likely to flourish at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2032, reaching US$ 30 Bn by the end of the forecast period, concludes a recently published Fact.MR report. Growth is majorly attributed to toughening fire safety standards across multiple end use industries.

From 2015 to 2021, demand for fire suppression systems surged at a 4.8% CAGR, reaching US$ 17 Bn. Prospects varied across different industries during the COVID-19 pandemic, with sales taking a hit in the industrial sector, and elevating significantly across the residential and commercial segments. Demand was especially high in the healthcare domain, as rising hospitalization rates compelled hospitals and clinics to enforce strict fire safety measures to prevent accidents.

Future market demand for fire suppression systems are reliant on the ever mushrooming scope of the global construction industry, coupled with impressive technological advancements in fire detection and prevention technologies. With mounting urbanization and improvement in living conditions, residential and commercial grade infrastructure projects are witnessing a huge demand, which is reinforcing the need to implement fire safety standards.

Competitive Landscape

Key fire suppression system manufacturers are leveraging approaches such as strategic collaborations, partnerships and new product launches. Toughening fire safety regulations across countries are providing opportunities for players to introduce fire suppression systems equipped with the latest technologies. Some notable developments are as follows:

In August 2020, Robert Bosch GmbH introduced the Avenar panel 2000 and 8000 next-generation fire alarm panels. Driven by IoT, the system is fully backwards compatible with current fire alarm system components. Users can fully control the equipment via the eMatrix feature

In January 2021, Gentex Corporation announced the acquisition of a new nanofiber sensing technology, capable of detecting a wide variety of chemicals, from explosives to VOCs, with applications across a multitude of end use industries. The initiative compliments its expertise in the commercial fire protection industry

Fire Suppression Systems Segmentations:

By Product Fire Extinguisher Fire Sprinkler

By Fire Extinguisher Type Gas Fire Suppression Systems Water Fire Suppression Systems Dry Chemical Powder Fire Suppression Systems Other Fire Extinguisher Types

By Application Fire Suppression Systems for Commercial Applications Fire Suppression Systems for Industrial Applications Fire Suppression Systems for Residential Applications



