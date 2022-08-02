Personal Cloud Market is set to increase at a CAGR of 37% across the assessment period of 2022 to 2032

Fact.MR foresees that the demand for personal cloud is projected to expand at a CAGR of 40% in terms of value during the period of assessment. Moreover, the report estimates that the market for the personal cloud is likely to surpass US$ 220 Bn by end of 2032.

From 2017 to 2021, the industry experienced significant uptick, registering a CAGR of around 20%. Demand further heightened amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as enterprises began shifting to the virtual space to conduct business. Massive amounts of data collection and assimilation prompted companies to invest in high-tech accumulation and protection software to safeguard classified and other information from being compromised by malicious entities.

With the proliferating social media platforms, there is growing requirement for personal cloud systems for storing data that can be accessed through multiple devices. In line with this, the emergence of bring-your-own-devices (BYOD) and work from home (WFH) trends are also contributing to the growth of the market.

Personal Cloud – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Personal Cloud evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Personal Cloud are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Personal Cloud, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Personal Cloud, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the personal cloud market is shaped by product innovation and strategic mergers & acquisitions. Amazon Web Services Inc., Apple Inc., Box Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Dropbox Inc., Google, Mozy Inc., SpiderOak, Seagate, and Egnyte Inc., are some prominent manufacturers of personal cloud.

In June 2021, Wisekey International Holding SA, a leading cybersecurity and IoT company launched its WISeID Cloud Storage service as a new addition to the WISeID platform for digital identity and cybersecurity services. WISeID Cloud Storage service enables users to keep protected file storage in the cloud, in servers secured by WISeKey’s Swiss technologies.

In September 2021, Microsoft and global travel technology company OYO announced a multi-year strategic alliance to co-develop next-gen travel and hospitality products and technologies. OYO will adopt Microsoft Azure as a key enabler to drive cloud-based innovations and reimagine the hospitality and travel tech industry.

Post covid consumer spending on Personal Cloud: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19.

Personal Cloud demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Personal Cloud. As per the study, the demand for Personal Cloud will grow through 2032.

Personal Cloud historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2022-2032.

Personal Cloud consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Personal Cloud Segmentations:

By Cloud Type Online Cloud NAS Cloud Server Cloud Home-Made Cloud On-Premise Cloud

By Revenue Direct Revenue Source of Personal Cloud Indirect Revenue Source of Personal Cloud

Hosting Type Service Provider Hosted Personal Cloud User Hosted Personal Cloud

User Type Use of Personal Cloud by Consumers Use of Personal Cloud by Enterprises Use of Personal Cloud by Small Businesses Use of Personal Cloud by Medium Businesses



