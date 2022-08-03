Automotive Emission Test Equipment Market PESTEL Analysis and Key Growth Opportunities

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Aug 03, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Automotive Emission Test Equipment Industry Overview

The global automotive emission test equipment market size was valued at USD 658.6 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.09% from 2021 to 2028. Soaring need for permissible emission limits for road vehicles, regulations pertaining to release of harmful compounds, stringent compliance with mandates and guidelines is projected to stoke the growth of the market. Rising awareness and concerns regarding pollution caused by vehicle exhaust, especially from passenger cars and light-duty vehicles, are resulting in increased need for enforcement of stringent rules and regulations by governments of various countries.

Governments across the world have drafted regulations with objectives of limiting hazardous releases from vehicles. For instance, the European Union has specified stringent norms for vehicles such as the Euro 6/VI standard to control vehicular emissions. In addition, there are strict rules, regulations, and standards for periodic technical inspections and maintenance to monitor automotive emanations across countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, China, and Japan.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restraints and growth of the Global Automotive Emission Test Equipment market

Opacity meter is a cost-effective device used to measure particulate matter in automotive exhaust systems. Surging demand for periodic technical inspections (PTI) to regulate release of harmful gases is one of the key factors propelling the market worldwide. Furthermore, increasing incorporation of opacity meters in inspection and maintenance programs is poised to boost the growth of the market.

Technological advancements in these systems such as portable emission measurement systems (PEMS), which are used to measure any type of particulate content on roads emitted from various vehicle exhaust systems, are also playing a pivotal role in the development of the market.

Development of several modes of transportation and subsequent dependency of the transportation sector on fuels such as alternative fuels and liquid-mineral fuels is expected to intensify concentration of greenhouse gases and hazardous particulate matter in the environment. Staggering volumes of gases and particulates emitted by vehicles necessitates control, monitoring, and regulation, thereby impelling the use of vehicle emission testing system, which drives the growth of the vehicle emission test system market globally.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Automotive & Transportation Industry Related Reports

Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market – The global automotive electronic control unit market size was valued at USD 94.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030. The rising demand for luxurious cars, coupled with innovations in the electronics sector, is driving the market.

Internal Combustion Engine Market – The global internal combustion engine market size was estimated at 169,603.7 thousand units in 2021 and is projected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% from 2022 to 2030.

Automotive Emission Test Equipment Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global automotive emission test equipment market based on solution, emission equipment, and region:

Automotive Emission Test Equipment Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Emission Test Equipment

Emission Test Software

Emission Test Services

Automotive Emission Test Equipment Emission Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Opacity Meters/Smoke Meters

Other Vehicle Emission Test Equipment/Components

Automotive Emission Test Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany

Asia Pacific

China



Japan

Rest of the World

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Automotive Emission Test Equipment Industry include

Opus Inspection

Gemco Equipment Ltd

TÜV Nord Group

CAPELEC

HORIBA, Ltd.

Applus+

SGS SA

AVL LIST GmbH

TEXA S.p.A.

Order a free sample PDF of the Automotive Emission Test Equipment Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.