Activated Carbon Market Future Business Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2031

According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services "Activated Carbon Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031". Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Activated carbon is a carbon-based adsorbent that is used to remove contaminants from water, air, and gas. It is made from a variety of materials, including coal, coconuts, and wood. Activated carbon has a large surface area and a high adsorption capacity, which makes it ideal for removing contaminants from water, air, and gas.

Key Players

Kuraray

Cabot

Haycarb

Jacobi Carbons

Osaka Gas

CarbPure Technologies

Key Trends and Drivers

The major drivers of the activated carbon market include the increasing demand for water treatment, the growing need for air purification, and the rising demand for use of activated carbon for industrial applications.

Increasing use of activated carbon for water treatment

Activated carbon is increasingly being used for water treatment, due to its high adsorption capacity and ability to remove a wide range of contaminants. It is particularly effective at removing organic compounds, including chlorine-resistant organic compounds such as trihalomethanes (THMs) and haloacetic acids (HAAs).

Increasing use of activated carbon for air purification

Activated carbon is also being used more frequently for air purification, due to its ability to adsorb a range of pollutants, including volatile organic compounds (VOCs), nitrogen oxides (NOx), and sulfur dioxide (SO2).

Increasing use of activated carbon for industrial applications

Market Segments

By Type

Powdered Activated Carbon

Granular Activated Carbon

Others

By Application

Liquid Phase

Gas Phase

By End-Use

Water Treatment

Food & Beverage Processing

Pharmaceutical & Medical

Automotive

Air Purification

Others



