Activated Carbon Market Future Business Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2031

New York, 2022-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services Activated Carbon Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Activated carbon is a carbon-based adsorbent that is used to remove contaminants from water, air, and gas. It is made from a variety of materials, including coal, coconuts, and wood. Activated carbon has a large surface area and a high adsorption capacity, which makes it ideal for removing contaminants from water, air, and gas.

Key Players

  • Kuraray
  • Cabot
  • Haycarb
  • Jacobi Carbons
  • Osaka Gas
  • CarbPure Technologies

Key Trends and Drivers

The major drivers of the activated carbon market include the increasing demand for water treatment, the growing need for air purification, and the rising demand for use of activated carbon for industrial applications.

Increasing use of activated carbon for water treatment

Activated carbon is increasingly being used for water treatment, due to its high adsorption capacity and ability to remove a wide range of contaminants. It is particularly effective at removing organic compounds, including chlorine-resistant organic compounds such as trihalomethanes (THMs) and haloacetic acids (HAAs).

Increasing use of activated carbon for air purification

Activated carbon is also being used more frequently for air purification, due to its ability to adsorb a range of pollutants, including volatile organic compounds (VOCs), nitrogen oxides (NOx), and sulfur dioxide (SO2).

Increasing use of activated carbon for industrial applications

Market Segments

By Type

  • Powdered Activated Carbon
  • Granular Activated Carbon
  • Others

By Application

  • Liquid Phase
  • Gas Phase

By End-Use

  • Water Treatment
  • Food & Beverage Processing
  • Pharmaceutical & Medical
  • Automotive
  • Air Purification
  • Others

https://www.globalinsightservices.com/checkout/single_user/GIS20119/

 About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust &amp; transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:
Global Insight Services LLC
16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958
E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com
Phone: +1-833-761-1700

