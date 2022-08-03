Electric Vehicle Market Report Forecast 2022-2031 | Size, Share, Industry Revenue, Demand & Applications, Business Opportunities with Covid-19 Impact, Revenue Growth Status

New York, 2022-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Electric Vehicle Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Electric vehicles are powered by an electric motor instead of a gasoline engine. Electric vehicles include hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), all-electric vehicles (EVs), and fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs).

Key Players

Tesla

BMW

Nissan

Volkswagen

Mercedes–Benz

Audi

Chevrolet

Ford

Key Trends and Drivers

The electric vehicle market is expected to grow significantly in the next decade. The main drivers for this growth are the increasing concerns about climate change and air pollution, and the need to reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

Some key trends in electric vehicles include longer range, faster charging, and cheaper prices.

Market Segments

By Type

Battery Electric Vehicle

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

By Vehicle Type

Two-Wheelers

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Vehicle Class

Mid-Priced

Luxury

By Vehicle Drive Type

Front Wheel Drive

Rear Wheel Drive

All Wheel Drive

