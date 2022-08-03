Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2031 | Type, Application, Scope & Key Companies

New York, 2022-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is a broad term that covers a wide range of applications and technologies. AI technologies can be used to help doctors and other healthcare professionals diagnose and treat diseases, make predictions about patient health, and improve the efficiency of care delivery. AI is also being used to develop new drugs and personalized treatments, and to create digital assistants that can help patients manage their health.

Key Players

Intel Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

Google Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

General Electric Company

Medtronic

Micron Technology

Key Trends and Drivers

AI is being used in healthcare in a number of ways, including:

Automating administrative tasks: AI can be used to automate administrative tasks such as insurance claims processing and appointment scheduling. This can free up time for healthcare providers to focus on patient care.

Improving clinical decision-making: AI can be used to support clinicians in making diagnosis and treatment decisions. AI-based decision support systems can provide clinicians with real-time guidance based on the latest evidence.

Personalizing patient care: AI can be used to personalize patient care. For example, AI-based systems can be used to identify patients at risk of developing a certain condition and to tailor treatment plans to individual patients.

Managing population health: AI can be used to manage population health. AI-based systems can be used to identify patterns in health data and to predict future health trends. This information can be used to develop strategies for preventing or managing health problems.

Conducting research: AI can be used to conduct research. AI-based systems can be used to identify patterns in data and to generate hypotheses. This can speed up the research process and lead to new insights.

Market Segments

By Component

Software Solutions

Hardware

Services

By Application

Robot-Assisted Surgery

Virtual Assistants

Administrative Workflow Assistants

Connected Machines

Diagnosis

Clinical Trials

Fraud Detection

Cybersecurity

Dosage Error Reduction

