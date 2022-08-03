Carbon Fiber Market Industry Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Market, Forecast To 2031

New York, 2022-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Carbon Fiber Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Carbon fiber is a strong, lightweight material that is used in a variety of applications, including aerospace, automotive, and sporting goods. Carbon fiber is made from carbon-based materials, such as polyacrylonitrile (PAN) or pitch, and is produced by a process called carbonization, in which the material is heated to high temperatures in an inert atmosphere. The resulting product is a carbon fiber that is composed of long, thin, and strong fibers. Carbon fiber has a variety of advantages over other materials, including its high strength-to-weight ratio, high stiffness, and low thermal expansion. Additionally, carbon fiber is resistant to chemical attack and is non-conductive.

Key Players

Toray

Teijin Limited

SGL Carbon

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

Hexcel Corporation

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Key Trends and Drivers

One of the major trends in the carbon fiber market is the increasing use of recycled carbon fiber. Recycled carbon fiber is cheaper than virgin carbon fiber and has similar properties. This makes it an attractive option for industries looking to reduce costs.

Another trend in the carbon fiber market is the development of new manufacturing processes. These processes are designed to improve the strength and stiffness of carbon fiber, while also reducing production costs. This is an important trend as it will help the carbon fiber market compete with other materials, such as aluminum and steel.

Finally, the carbon fiber market is also seeing an increase in the use of nanotechnology. Nanotechnology is used to create extremely strong and lightweight carbon fibers. This is an important trend as it has the potential to revolutionize the way that products are made.

Market Segments

By Raw Material

PAN–based carbon fiber

Pitch–based carbon fiber

By Product Type

Continuous carbon fiber

Long carbon fiber

Short carbon fiber

By Fiber Type

Virgin carbon fiber

Recycled carbon fiber

By Modulus

Standard modulus

Intermediate modulus

High modulus

By Application

Composite

Non-composite

By End-use Industry

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Wind Energy

Sporting goods

Electrical & electronics

Civil engineering

Pipe & tank

Marine

Others

