Industrial 3D Printing Market Research report 2022: Boosting the growth Worldwide: Market dynamics, trends, Market Scope and Market Size Estimation, Forecast to 2031

Industrial 3D printing technology is an additive manufacturing process that creates three-dimensional objects by depositing material in layers. The technology has been used for decades in manufacturing and prototyping applications, but is now being used more frequently for end-use production parts.

Industrial 3D printers are generally faster and more precise than consumer-grade 3D printers, and can print in a wider range of materials, including metals, plastics, ceramics, and composites. Some industrial 3D printers are also capable of printing multiple materials simultaneously, or even creating complex structures with embedded electronics.

Key Players

Stratasys

3D Systems

Materialise

EOS

GE Additive

ExOne

voxeljet

Key Trends and Drivers

The major drivers for the market include the need for on-demand manufacturing, shorter product life cycles, and customization of products.

The key trends in industrial 3D printing technology are:

Increased accuracy and detail

Increased speed

Increased ability to print in multiple colors

Increased ability to print on a variety of materials

Decreased costs

Market Segments

By Offering

Printers

Materials

Software

Services

By Process

Binder Jetting

Direct Energy Deposition

Material Extrusion

Material Jetting

Powder Bed Fusion

Sheet Lamination

Vat Photopolymerization

By Technology

Sterorlithography

Fused Modelling Deposition (FDM)

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

Polyjet Printing

Inkjet Printing

Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

Laser Metal Deposition (LMD)

Digital Light Processing (DLP)

Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)

Others

By Application

Prototyping

Manufacturing

High Voltage

By End Use Industry

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Printed Electronics

Foundry & Forging

Healthcare

Oil & Gas

Others

https://www.globalinsightservices.com/checkout/single_user/GIS20018/

