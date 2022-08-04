Functional Food Ingredients Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2021-2031 | DuPont, Arla Foods, Kerry Group, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V.

New York, 2022-Aug-04 — /EPR Network/ — Global Functional Food Ingredients Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Functional Food Ingredients Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Functional food ingredients are those ingredients that are added to food products in order to improve their nutritional value or health benefits. These ingredients can be natural or artificial, and they can be added to foods in a variety of ways. For example, they may be added to food products during processing, or they may be added as fortifications to improve the nutrient content of the final product.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in functional food ingredients technology. One is the trend toward using more natural ingredients. This is in response to consumer demand for more natural and organic products. Another trend is the use of more functional ingredients, such as those that provide health benefits beyond basic nutrition. This is driven by the increasing awareness of the importance of good nutrition and the role that diet plays in overall health. Finally, there is a trend toward developing more sophisticated delivery systems for functional ingredients. This is necessary to ensure that the ingredients are properly absorbed by the body and to maximize their efficacy.

Key Drivers

There are a number of key drivers of the functional food ingredients market. One of the most important drivers is the increasing awareness of the role of diet and nutrition in overall health and wellbeing. This has led to a greater focus on the potential health benefits of functional food ingredients, and has resulted in strong growth in the market.

Key Market Segments

The functional food ingredients bifurcated on the basis of product type, application, source, and region. On the basis of product type, it is segmented into probiotics, proteins & amino acids, prebiotics, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, and others. By application, it is divided into food and beverages. By source it is categorized into nature and synthetic. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Market Players

The functional food ingredients market report includes players such as Cargill, Incorporated, BASF SE, Archer Daniels Midland Company, DuPont, Arla Foods, Kerry Group, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, and Kemin Industries, Inc.

