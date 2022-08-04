Curcumin Market overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031 | Biomax Life, Sciences Ltd. Synthite Industries Ltd., BioThrive Sciences

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Curcumin Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Curcumin Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Curcumin is a natural substance found in the spice turmeric. It has powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects and is being studied for its potential to prevent or treat several diseases, including cancer. Curcumin is the main active ingredient in turmeric. It has potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects and is being studied for its potential to prevent or treat several diseases.

Key Trends

In recent years, the use of curcuminoids, natural compounds found in the spice turmeric, has become increasingly popular. Curcuminoids are believed to offer a wide range of health benefits, including anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and anticancer properties. As the demand for curcumin-based products grows, so does the need for more efficient and effective methods of extracting and delivering these compounds. In response, scientists have developed a number of new curcumin extraction and delivery technologies.

Key Drivers

Some of the key drivers of the curcumin market are its potential health benefits, the growing popularity of natural and herbal products, and the increasing demand from the food and beverage industry. Curcumin is a polyphenolic compound found in the spice turmeric. It has been used for centuries in traditional Indian and Chinese medicine for its medicinal properties. More recently, curcumin has gained popularity as a dietary supplement due to its purported health benefits, which include reducing inflammation, boosting cognitive function, and protecting against cancer.

Market Segments

By Type Raw Dried

By End User Households Food & Beverages Food Service Industry Cosmetics Industry

By Distribution Channel Direct/B2B Indirect /B2C Channel

By Region North America The U.S.



Key Players

Biomax Life Sciences Ltd.

Synthite Industries Ltd.

BioThrive Sciences,

Konark Herbals & Health Care

Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd.

SV Agrofood

Star Hi Herbs Pvt. Ltd

NOW Foods

Phyo life Sciences

