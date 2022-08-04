Crowdsourced Testing Market – Industry Specific Opportunities and Trends Affecting the Growth | Qualitest, Nomura Research Institute Ltd,, Infosys Limited

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Crowdsourced Testing Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Crowdsourced Testing Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Crowdsourced testing is a process of outsourcing software testing to a large group of people, typically via the internet. This can be done for a variety of reasons, such as to improve test coverage, to find more bugs, or to get feedback from a larger group of people.

Key Trends

Crowdsourced testing, also known as crowd testing, is a type of software testing where individuals or members of a group test a software application or product. This type of testing can be used to supplement or replace traditional testing methods. There are a number of benefits to using crowdsourced testing, including the ability to tap into a large pool of potential testers, the ability to test products or applications quickly and efficiently, and the ability to get feedback from real users. In addition, crowd testing can be used to test products or applications in a variety of different environments and on a variety of different devices.

Key Drivers

There are a few key drivers of crowdsourced testing.

The first is that it allows for more efficient use of resources by leveraging the power of the crowd, companies can get their products tested more quickly and efficiently than if they were to do it themselves. Additionally, crowdsourced testing can provide a more diverse perspective on a product by tapping into the collective knowledge and experience of a large group of people, companies can get a better sense of how their product will be received by different types of users.

Market Segments:

By Testing Type:

Performance Testing

Functionality Testing

Usability Testing

By Platform:

Web Application

Mobile Application

By Organization size:

Small and medium sized enterprises

Large enterprises

By Verticals:

Telecom and IT

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Key Market Players:

Qualitest

Nomura Research Institute

Ltd, Infosys Limited

Cigniti Technologies

EPAM Systems, Inc

Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd

Test Yantra Software Solutions

Cobalt Labs Inc, Bugcrowd Inc

