Surface Disinfectant Market Demand, Recent Trends and Developments Analysis by 2030

Surface Disinfectant Industry Overview

The global surface disinfectant market size is expected to reach USD 9.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period, as per the new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market growth is majorly driven by the increasing commonness and consumption of Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs). The future growth can be attributed to several factors, which include rising infrastructure & construction activities, automotive & industrial production, travel (business and leisure) activities, as well as the need to maintain cleanliness at every location. Furthermore, the growing demand for green solutions, such as biobased surface disinfectants, continues to contribute to the global market growth.

Surface Disinfectant Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global surface disinfectant market on the basis of composition, form, application, end-use, and region:

Based on the Composition Insights, the market is segmented into Chemical and Biobased.

The chemical composition segment dominated the global market with a high revenue share of more than 91.5% in 2021 and is estimated to continue being the dominant segment over the forecast years. This is attributed to the rising utilization of hydrogen peroxide in industries, such as food packaging, and in hospitals to disinfect various surfaces.

in industries, such as food packaging, and in hospitals to disinfect various surfaces. Biobased surface disinfectants are viewed as alternatives to their chemical counterparts owing to their non-toxic, biodegradable, and eco-friendly characteristics. The FDA approval to use biobased products in formulations of surface disinfectants is expected to create huge growth opportunities for market participants.

Based on the Form Insights, the market is segmented into Liquid, Wipes, and Sprays.

The liquid form segment dominated the global market with a high revenue share of more than 64.00% in 2021. This high share is attributed to a wide scope of application of liquids in the industrial as well as the household sector for kitchen fixtures, glazed ceramic tile, windows, plastics, exterior surfaces of applications, vinyl, and glass.

Wipes are moistened pieces of plastic or cloth. The wipes segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate on account of their minimum probabilities of cross-contamination, convenience, and nil water consumption. Wipes are used for disinfecting equipment, especially in hospitals, where the use of liquids and sprays is not feasible.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into In-house, Instruments and Others.

The in-house application segment dominated the global market in 2021 and accounted for the largest share of more than 68.00% of the global revenue.

Other applications of surface disinfectants include transportation and outdoor disinfection. The product demand for these applications has increased significantly over the past few years.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Laboratories, Households, Hotel/Restaurants/Cafes (HORECA), Educational Institutes, Malls, Railways, Airports, Food Processing Industries, and Others.

The Hotel/Restaurants/Cafes (HORECA) end-use segment dominated the global market with a revenue share of more than 20% in 2021. The segment will retain its dominant market position growing at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Hospitals are also among the important end-users as they are the most vulnerable to infections caused by viruses, bacteria, and fungi. Regular and periodic disinfection of equipment, surfaces, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits is a top priority in hospitals and this acts as a major growth-diving factor for the segment.

kits is a top priority in hospitals and this acts as a major growth-diving factor for the segment. Air travel plays a crucial role in spreading infectious diseases. A lot of passengers from all over the globe coming together in an enclosed area with comparatively high contact rates leads to more risk of infections. An infected person can easily spread the pathogens to co-passengers and airport staff through luggage, direct contact, and by touching several places at the airport.

Surface Disinfectant Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The competitive landscape of the market is highly fragmented due to the presence of various multinationals trying to fulfill the high demand from a large base of end-users and customers. Key companies are focusing on adopting new marketing strategies and are using advanced technologies to strengthen their customer base.

Some prominent players in the global surface disinfectant market include

PDI, Inc.

GOJO Industries, Inc.

M. Barr

Spartan Chemical Company, Inc.

W. Grainger, Inc.

Carenowmedical

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

PaxChem Ltd.

BODE Chemie GmbH

Star Brands Ltd.

The 3M Company

Ecolab

Procter & Gamble

The Clorox Company

Whiteley Corp.

Lonza

SC Johnson Professional

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

Kimberley-Clark Corporation (KCWW)

Medline Industries, Inc.

