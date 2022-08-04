Surgical Sealants And Adhesives Market Analysis, Prediction To 2030 By Region

Surgical Sealants And Adhesives Industry Overview

The global surgical sealants and adhesives market size is expected to reach USD 5.4 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2022 to 2030. Proper closure of injured tissues post-operation is a major step to restore tissue’s structure and function. Postoperative leakages occur in 3% to 15% of cases and are considered serious complications. They are responsible for one-third of postoperative deaths in patients. Surgical sealants and adhesives are designed to improve patient outcomes by reducing the prospect of postsurgical complications, such as leakages, thus resulting in improved patient outcomes through the prevention of leakage and a decrease in length of stay and mortality rates.

Surgical Sealants And Adhesives Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global surgical sealants and adhesives market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Based on the Product Type Insights, the market is segmented into Natural or Biological Adhesives and Sealants and Synthetic and Semi-synthetic Adhesives and Sealants.

The natural/biological sealants and adhesives segment held the largest revenue share of over 60.0% in 2021. Natural or biological sealants and adhesives are further classified into fibrin, collagen-based, and gelatin-based. Fibrin sealants held the largest revenue share of over 35.0% in 2021 owing to their broad applications in medical practice. They find effective applications in thoracic, cardiovascular, orthopedic, neuro, and reconstructive surgeries.

The synthetic and semi-synthetic sealants and adhesives segment is classified into cyanoacrylates, polymeric hydrogels, and urethane-based adhesives. Cyanoacrylates are expected to register the fastest growth rate in the forecast period owing to their high-speed drying rate. Its strong mechanical strength and ease of adhesion are responsible for its increased adoption in surgical practices worldwide.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Central Nervous System, Cardiovascular, General Surgery, Orthopedic, Pulmonary, Urology, Ophthalmology and Others.

The general surgery segment held the largest revenue share of over 25.0% in 2021. The central nervous system (CNS) segment held the second-largest revenue share in 2021 owing to the high prevalence of CNS disorders globally. Sealants are a top choice in CNS surgeries over traditional closure methods such as wires, sutures, and staples. Traditional sealant methods are difficult to use in CNS surgeries and as a result, the demand for surgical sealants and adhesives for CNS has risen exponentially.

The cardiovascular segment held a considerable revenue share in 2021. A rising number of cardiovascular interventions and cardiovascular surgeries such as open-heart surgery, cardiac valve procedures, and heart transplant procedures is expected to contribute to the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Surgical Sealants And Adhesives Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Market participants combine a blend of both large public companies and a large number of specialized companies focused on only one segment or product, often termed as “Pure Play” companies. For instance, Cohera Medical, Inc.’s product portfolio only involves surgical sealants. However, new local players in the market are expected to emerge and increase competition.

Some prominent players in the global surgical sealants and adhesives market include:

Baxter International, Inc.

CryoLife, Inc.

R. Bard, Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Braun Melsungen AG

Cohera Medical, Inc.

Ethicon, Inc. [J&J]

Mallinckrodt plc

Cardinal Health

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

