HudoSoft to Exhibit UC Product Suite at 10th CNC Expo – 2022

The Cable Net Concepts (CNC) Expo is one of the biggest platforms for market leaders, entrepreneurs, and startup businesses to promote, exhibit, and sell their comprehensive product suite in emerging and trending technologies across industries. It’s an opportunity for technology enterprises from various sectors to display their new product lines to build business partnerships or generate revenue by driving sales.

“We are really excited to exhibit at one of the biggest technology events in India. Undoubtedly, CNC Expo offers an excellent platform for businesses to showcase the latest technologies and experience tech innovations under one roof,” said Kartik Khambati, Co-founder and Chief Business Development Officer, HoduSoft.

In today’s ultra-competitive and constantly changing business environment, companies need to find new ways to transform the way they communicate and stay ahead of the curve. Besides, they must adopt premium quality tools and software products that match best to their needs. That’s where HoduSoft comes into the picture. Its most innovative, user-friendly, and award-winning software are designed to help businesses redefine their communication strategy to build delightful employee and customer experiences in the digital-first landscape.

Over the past few years, HoduSoft has bagged several awards and recognition for fueling growth momentum in the CX industry. GetApp, a Gartner entity has recently ranked HoduCC number #1 Predictive Dialer Software in its Category Leader list. With its feature-rich, next-generation products, HoduSoft has earned its reputation and a leading position as the market leader in the field of unified communications.

“As the business environment has undergone a paradigm shift, customer experience isn’t just critical for large enterprises, it’s also imperative for SMBs. In today’s post-pandemic world, the purchase decision of customers majorly depends on the experience they have while interacting with a brand. That’s why businesses need to usher in the new era of a customer-first environment and rethink their CX strategy to deliver an omnichannel yet personalized experience. We at HoduSoft have developed feature-rich software that will help our clients to transform their customer experience and drive revenue growth,” he added.

This year’s CNC Expo is a perfect opportunity for all small and large businesses of the country to present their cutting-edge software and gain visibility in the marketplace. Last year, the exhibition garnered over 175 participants and 15000+ visitors. And this time, as more value-added services are going to exhibit, the number of exhibitors and visitors will be higher for sure.

About HoduSoft

HoduSoft is a Unified Communications software company incorporated in 2015 with its headquarters in India. HoduSoft has expertise in building quality software products to facilitate enterprises achieve success with their communications tools. Today, HoduSoft is one of the leading Unified Communication software providers offering world-class communication products for businesses of all sizes. The latest Gartner Digital Markets Report attributed HoduSoft’s HoduCC contact as a Category Leader and FrontRunner for call recording software. The HoduSoft product suite includes HoduPBX, HoduBlast, and HoduConf which render customer delight and productivity in remote and hybrid work models.

