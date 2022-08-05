Panamax Elated to be at World Financial Innovation Series 2022

Manila, Philippines, 2022-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ — Panamax is thrilled to announce its presence at the World Financial Innovation Series 2022 as an Exhibitor. The event is one of the most influential summits for the FSI ecosystem, and it is set to be held in Manila, Philippines, from 16 – 17 August 2022, at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila, Philippines.

The 10th edition World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS) is set to be held at Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila, Philippines, on 16 – 17 August 2022. Team Panamax is charged up to meet the key individuals from over 400 technology and business heads from the leading Banks, Insurance and Microfinance Institutions across the country.

