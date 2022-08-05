Ubuy UK’s Raksha Bandhan Offers are Knocking at Your Door

United Kingdom, 2022-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ — Ubuy United Kingdom, a popular cross-border shopping platform in the United Kingdom has launched their upcoming Raksha Bandhan Sale, on their app and website.

Raksha Bandhan Festival

Raksha Bandhan is a popular festival that is celebrated on Purnima of the Hindu Month of Shravan. This holy festival is all about the celebration of the brother and sister’s relationship and the love that they each share. On this day sisters tie thread made of cotton, silk, even gold or silver on the wrist of her brothers to protect them from evil influences. Gifts to sisters are a must on this day to showcase love towards them. To make the shopping task simpler, Ubuy has come up with its “Raksha Bandhan Sale 2022”. Shop your sister’s desired gifts from there at affordable prices. The gift should always be cherished by your sister as a sweet memory of her beloved brother, wherever he is.

Story of Raksha Bandhan

There are various stories related to Raksha Bandhan, but one of the most trusted stories is of Lord Krishna and Draupadi. The story goes something like during Mahabharat time while flying a kite Lord Krishna wounded his finger and the blood was oozing. When Draupadi saw that her beloved Krishna was hurt she tore the piece of her saree and covered the wound. Seeing her devotion and love Lord Krishna swore to protect her from all hardships.

Premium Rakhi Gifts and Collections at Terrific Raksha Bandhan Offers and Discounts

The everlasting bond of love that you and your sibling share must be celebrated well. To make that possible, the Ubuy UK Raksha Bandhan Sale 2022 is here. Make your shopping list to shop with at cost-effective prices. Give a look at the below-mentioned deals to enjoy the ultimate shopping experience.

 

  • You can get a 10% instant discount with upto 20% cashback on this auspicious festival
  • Apply this code to avail this offer: UBFEST

Excellent Raksha Bandhan Deals & Discounts Awaits You on these Popular Product Categories

You owe it to your sister to protect her through thick and thin. The festival to cherish the everlasting bond of togetherness with your sibling is here. Make it a grand celebration for you & your whole family to celebrate together with utmost fun. The popular product categories are given below to shop cost effectively along with impressive offers & discounts:

Gift for Brothers

  • Men’s Grooming Kits
  • Premium Smartwatches
  • Men’s Gym Accessories
  • Men’s Kurta Pajama Set
  • Digital Creator Kits

Gift for Sisters

  • Female Security Gadgets
  • Makeup Kits
  • Jewellery Sets
  • Cell Phones and Accessories
  • Ethnic Dresses For Women

Sweet & Chocolates

  • Dry Fruit Hampers
  • Chocolate Gift Boxes
  • Gummy Candies
  • Cookies
  • Organic Juices

Rakhis & Accessories

  • Cartoon Rakhis
  • Stone Rakhis
  • Women’s Bracelets
  • Men’s Bracelets
  • Rakhi Pooja Thali

Fashion Accessories

  • Sunglasses
  • Ethnic wear
  • Footwear
  • Perfumes
  • Purses and Bags

Home Decor

  • LED Strip Lights
  • Floor Lamps
  • Coasters
  • Plant Pots
  • Designer Wall Clocks

Electronic Gadgets

  • Video Games
  • Bluetooth Headphones
  • Wireless Graphics Tablets
  • Waterproof Action Cameras
  • Portable Speakers

Rakhi Special Edition

  • Hiking Gear
  • Gift For Kids
  • Gardening Tools
  • Smart Home Gadgets
  • Musical Instruments

 

Multiply your shopping fun this year with Ubuy’s Raksha Bandhan Sale. Go visit “u-buy.co.uk”  and place an order for your desired product from top international brands. You can also use our app to enjoy an unparalleled shopping convenience.

Media Contact

Ubuy Technologies

Al Murqab, Block 3, Khalid Ibn Al Waleed Street, Mazaya Tower 3, Floor 22, Kuwait

Email: care@ubuy.com

Website: https://www.u-buy.co.uk/

