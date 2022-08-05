Ubuy UK’s Raksha Bandhan Offers are Knocking at Your Door

United Kingdom, 2022-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ — Ubuy United Kingdom, a popular cross-border shopping platform in the United Kingdom has launched their upcoming Raksha Bandhan Sale, on their app and website.

Raksha Bandhan Festival

Raksha Bandhan is a popular festival that is celebrated on Purnima of the Hindu Month of Shravan. This holy festival is all about the celebration of the brother and sister’s relationship and the love that they each share. On this day sisters tie thread made of cotton, silk, even gold or silver on the wrist of her brothers to protect them from evil influences. Gifts to sisters are a must on this day to showcase love towards them. To make the shopping task simpler, Ubuy has come up with its “Raksha Bandhan Sale 2022”. Shop your sister’s desired gifts from there at affordable prices. The gift should always be cherished by your sister as a sweet memory of her beloved brother, wherever he is.

Story of Raksha Bandhan

There are various stories related to Raksha Bandhan, but one of the most trusted stories is of Lord Krishna and Draupadi. The story goes something like during Mahabharat time while flying a kite Lord Krishna wounded his finger and the blood was oozing. When Draupadi saw that her beloved Krishna was hurt she tore the piece of her saree and covered the wound. Seeing her devotion and love Lord Krishna swore to protect her from all hardships.

Premium Rakhi Gifts and Collections at Terrific Raksha Bandhan Offers and Discounts

The everlasting bond of love that you and your sibling share must be celebrated well. To make that possible, the Ubuy UK Raksha Bandhan Sale 2022 is here. Make your shopping list to shop with at cost-effective prices. Give a look at the below-mentioned deals to enjoy the ultimate shopping experience.

You can get a 10% instant discount with upto 20% cashback on this auspicious festival

Apply this code to avail this offer: UBFEST

Excellent Raksha Bandhan Deals & Discounts Awaits You on these Popular Product Categories

You owe it to your sister to protect her through thick and thin. The festival to cherish the everlasting bond of togetherness with your sibling is here. Make it a grand celebration for you & your whole family to celebrate together with utmost fun. The popular product categories are given below to shop cost effectively along with impressive offers & discounts:

Gift for Brothers

Men’s Grooming Kits

Premium Smartwatches

Men’s Gym Accessories

Men’s Kurta Pajama Set

Digital Creator Kits

Gift for Sisters

Female Security Gadgets

Makeup Kits

Jewellery Sets

Cell Phones and Accessories

Ethnic Dresses For Women

Sweet & Chocolates

Dry Fruit Hampers

Chocolate Gift Boxes

Gummy Candies

Cookies

Organic Juices

Rakhis & Accessories

Cartoon Rakhis

Stone Rakhis

Women’s Bracelets

Men’s Bracelets

Rakhi Pooja Thali

Fashion Accessories

Sunglasses

Ethnic wear

Footwear

Perfumes

Purses and Bags

Home Decor

LED Strip Lights

Floor Lamps

Coasters

Plant Pots

Designer Wall Clocks

Electronic Gadgets

Video Games

Bluetooth Headphones

Wireless Graphics Tablets

Waterproof Action Cameras

Portable Speakers

Rakhi Special Edition

Hiking Gear

Gift For Kids

Gardening Tools

Smart Home Gadgets

Musical Instruments

Multiply your shopping fun this year with Ubuy’s Raksha Bandhan Sale. Go visit “u-buy.co.uk” and place an order for your desired product from top international brands. You can also use our app to enjoy an unparalleled shopping convenience.

