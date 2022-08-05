Business-to-Business E-commerce Market Is Expected Significant Growth, Forecast From 2021 to 2031 | Amazon, IndiaMart, AutoGlobalTrade, eWorldTrade

New York, 2022-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Business-to-Business E-commerce Market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Business-to-business e-commerce platforms facilitate online transactions between two businesses. The technology platforms provide a secure means for businesses to exchange data and conduct transactions over the internet. The platforms typically include an online marketplace, where businesses can list products and services for sale, and a payment gateway, which allows businesses to securely accept payments. The platforms may also offer other features, such as inventory management and order tracking.

Download a Free PDF Sample Copy of Report:https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS10106

Key Trends

In recent years, there have been several key trends in the business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce market.

First, there has been an increase in the use of online marketplaces. These marketplaces provide a platform for buyers and sellers to connect and trade goods and services.

Second, there has been a shift from traditional desktop-based e-commerce platforms to mobile-based platforms. This is due to the increasing number of people who are using mobile devices to access the internet.

Third, there has been an increase in the use of social media for B2B e-commerce. This is because social media provides a way for businesses to connect with their customers and promote their products and services.

Key Drivers

The business-to-business e-commerce market is growing rapidly as companies increasingly look to online channels to drive sales and improve efficiency. There are a number of key drivers of this growth, including:

The increasing penetration of the internet and mobile devices. This has made it easier for businesses to connect with each other and transact online.

The growing popularity of social media and networking platforms. These platforms provide a great way for businesses to connect with each other and promote their products and services.

The rise of online marketplaces. These platforms provide a convenient way for businesses to find and buy products and services from a wide range of suppliers.

Market Segments

By Deployment Type

Supplier-oriented

Buyer-oriented

Intermediary-oriented

By Application

Home & Kitchen

Consumer Electronics

Industrial & Science

Healthcare

Key Players

Alibaba

Amazon

IndiaMart

AutoGlobalTrade

eWorldTrade

ChinaAseanTrade

DIYTrade

eBay Inc.

EC21

Get Customized report as per your requirements:https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS10106

Reasons to buy Business-to-Business E-commerce Market Report:

• Develop comprehensive understanding of market landscape – industry structure, value-chain, key players, trends, drivers, and challenges

• Drive revenue and market-entry strategy by gaining insights into which segments and geographies are largest and likely to grow fastest

• Formulate sales and marketing strategies by gaining understanding of competitors, their positioning, and strengths & weaknesses

• Develop business and M&A strategies through understanding of latest trends and emerging players in the market

• Refine your business plans by understanding impact of disruptions such as Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict on the market

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700

Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/