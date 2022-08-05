Electric Vehicle On-Board Charger Market is expected to witness Incredible Growth during 2021-2031 | Brusa Elektronik AG, Bel Power Solution, Current Ways Inc

New York, 2022-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ — Global Electric Vehicle On-Board Charger Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Electric Vehicle On-Board Charger Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

An electric vehicle on-board charger (EVOBC) is a device used to charge the batteries of electric vehicles (EVs). It is typically installed on the vehicle itself and may be integrated with the vehicle’s electrical system. The EVOBC converts AC power from the grid into DC power, which is then used to charge the batteries.

Key Trends

The key trends in electric vehicle on-board charger technology are smaller size, lighter weight, higher efficiency, and more flexibility.

Smaller size: As electric vehicles become more popular, the demand for onboard chargers that take up less space has increased. This has led to a trend of manufacturers making onboard chargers that are smaller in size.

Lighter weight: Another trend is for onboard chargers to be made with lighter materials, such as aluminum, which makes them easier to carry and install.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the EVOBC market are the increasing adoption of electric vehicles, the need for faster charging, and the need for more efficient charging.

The increasing adoption of electric vehicles is the primary driver of the EVOBC market. The number of electric vehicles on the road is increasing every year, as more and more consumers are choosing to switch to EVs.

The need for faster charging is another key driver of the EVOBC market. EV batteries take a long time to charge, and this can be a major inconvenience for EV owners.

Market Segmentation

By Vehicle

Electric Passenger Car

Electric Buses

Electric Vans

By Propulsion

BEV

HEV

PHEV

By Region

North America US



Key Players

Brusa Elektronik AG

Bel Power Solution

Current Ways Inc

Toyota Industries Corporation

Innoelectric GmbH

Eaton

Stercom Power Solutions GmbH

Xepics Italia SRL

