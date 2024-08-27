Antimicrobial Plastic Market Is A New Frontier in Material Science

Antimicrobial Plastic Industry Overview

The global antimicrobial plastic market size was valued at 37.87 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% from 2022 to 2030. Antimicrobial plastic is a synthetic polymeric material containing an integrated active ingredient (antimicrobial additive) that makes it effective against the growth of microbes such as algae, fungi, and mold. These microbes tend to shorten the life of plastic products; thus, the use of antimicrobial plastics has increased in recent years in various end-use industries such as food and beverage, packaging, and healthcare, which are expected to be the main drivers of the global market during the forecast period.

Antimicrobial plastics are now increasingly being used as a substitute for conventional materials in the healthcare sector for manufacturing medical instruments such as ventilators and anesthesia machines due to their pathogen-inhibiting properties. This plastic helps to minimize the growth of pathogens such as algae, bacteria, and fungi and has excellent moisture resistance, which also increases its acceptance as an effective food packaging solution in the food and beverage industry.

These plastics are produced by infusing antimicrobial additives such as arsenic-based oxybisphenoxarsine (OBPA) and organometallic biocides into the material to provide long-lasting protection against microbes and pathogens. These additives help increase the functional life of the plastic and inhibit the growth of bacteria that can cause the plastic to degrade more quickly, making it stronger, rust-proof, odorless, and highly suitable for medical device applications.

Moreover, the U.S. automotive and transportation industry is dominated by well-established players including General Motors, Ford Motor Company, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, and Toyota Motor Corporation. Rising demand for electric and hybrid vehicles, coupled with the presence of a well-established automotive industry and growing automotive aftermarkets in the country, is expected to drive the building and construction and automotive and transportation industries. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the consumption of antimicrobial plastics in the automotive and transportation industry over the forecast period.

Antimicrobial Plastic Market Segmentation

Antimicrobial Plastic Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

• Commodity Plastics

o Polyethylene (PE)

o Polypropylene (PP)

o Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

o Polystyrene (PS)

o Acrylonitrile Butadiene Systems (ABS)

o Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET

• Engineering Plastics

o Polyamide (PA)

o Polycarbonate (PC)

o Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU)

o Others

• High-performance Plastics

Antimicrobial Plastic End-use Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

• Building & Construction

• Automotive &Transportation

• Healthcare

• Packaging

• Food & Beverage

• Textile

• Consumer Goods

• Others

Antimicrobial Plastic Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

• North America

o U.S

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

• Central and South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

• Middle East and Africa

o GCC Countries

o South Africa

Key Companies profiled:

• BASF SE

• Parx Materials N.V.

• Ray Products Company Inc.

• COVESTRO AG

• King Plastic Corporation

• Palram Industries Ltd.

• Clariant AG

• SANITIZED AG

• RTP Company

• Lonza

• INEOS Styrolution Group GmbH

• Milliken Chemical

• BioCote Limited

• Microban International

• DuPont de Nemours, Inc.