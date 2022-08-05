Refrigeration Oil Market Share to witness steady rise in coming decade | Royal Dutch Shell, BASF SE, ExxonMobil Corp

Global Refrigeration Oil Market report from Global Insight Services. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters' and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Refrigeration oil is a type of lubricant that is specifically designed for use in refrigeration systems. It is typically made from a blend of synthetic and mineral oils and contains additives that help protect against wear and corrosion. Refrigeration oil is used to lubricate the compressor, condenser, and other moving parts in a refrigeration system. It helps to keep the system running smoothly and efficiently, and can extend the life of the equipment.

Key Trends

The key trends in refrigeration oil technology are the development of more environmentally friendly oils and the development of oils with better performance characteristics.

The trend towards more environmentally friendly refrigeration oils is driven by both government regulation and consumer demand. The development of oils with better performance characteristics is driven by the need for more efficient refrigeration systems.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the refrigeration oil market.

One of the most important drivers is the ever-increasing demand for refrigeration and air conditioning systems. This is due to the growing world population and the need to maintain comfortable living conditions in hot climates.

Another key driver is the advancement of technology, which has led to more efficient and environmentally friendly refrigeration oils.

Market Segments

By Type

  • Synthetic oil
  • Mineral oil

By Application

  • Refrigerators
  • Air Conditioners
  • Others

By Region

  • North America
    • US

Key Players

  • Royal Dutch Shell
  • BASF SE
  • ExxonMobil Corp
  • Total Energies SE
  • China Petrochemical Corp
  • Johnson Controls
  • Idemitsu Kosan Co

