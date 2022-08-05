Security Analytics Market Overview, Trends, Growth, Demand, Key Players Analysis and Forecast to 2031 | Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM, Splunk Inc.

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Security Analytics Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Security Analytics Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Security analytics is the process of analyzing data to detect and investigate security threats. This data can come from a variety of sources, including security devices, application and server logs, and user activity. Security analytics can be used to detect and investigate a wide variety of security threats, including malware, insider threats, and attacks.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in Security Analytics technology:

1. Machine learning is being used more and more to help identify security threats. This is because it can help identify patterns that humans might not be able to see.

2. Security analytics is becoming more cloud-based. This is because it can be cheaper and more scalable than traditional on-premise solutions.

Key Drivers

Security analytics is the process of monitoring, analyzing and responding to security events and incidents. It is a critical component of an organization’s security posture, as it allows security teams to identify and respond to threats in a timely manner. The key drivers of the security analytics market are the increasing number of cyber-attacks, the growing need for real-time visibility into security events, and the rising adoption of cloud-based security solutions.

Market Segmentation

By Offerings

Solutions

Services

By Application

Web Security Analytics

Network Security Analytics

Endpoint Security Analytics

By Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Region

North America The U.S.



Key Players

Cisco Systems, Inc.

IBM

Splunk Inc.

FireEye, Inc.

McAfee, LLC

Fortinet, Inc.

Exabeam

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

