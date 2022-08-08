HVAC Linesets Market – Industry Specific Opportunities and Trends Affecting the Growth Daikin Industries, Ltd., Johnson Controls, Hitachi Air Conditioning Company

New York, 2022-Aug-08 — /EPR Network/ — Global HVAC Linesets Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on HVAC Linesets Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A lineset is a refrigerant piping system that connects an air conditioner or heat pump to an indoor coil. The lineset consists of two copper tubes – the suction line and the discharge line – which are connected to the indoor and outdoor units. The suction line carries refrigerant vapor from the indoor coil to the outdoor unit, while the discharge line carries refrigerant liquid from the outdoor unit to the indoor coil.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in HVAC linesets technology that are worth noting. Firstly, mini-split systems are becoming increasingly popular, as they are more efficient and easier to install than traditional HVAC systems. Secondly, variable speed compressors are becoming more common in HVAC linesets, as they can save energy and money by only running at the necessary speed. Finally, wireless technology is being used more and more in HVAC linesets, as it can simplify installation and maintenance.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the HVAC linesets market are the increasing demand for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in residential and commercial buildings, and the need for energy-efficient and cost-effective HVAC systems. The HVAC linesets market is also driven by the growing construction industry, especially in emerging economies, such as China and India. The increasing demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems is a major driver of the HVAC linesets market. The growing awareness of the need to save energy and the rising costs of energy have led to the development of more energy-efficient HVAC systems. The HVAC linesets market is also driven by the growing construction industry, especially in emerging economies, such as China and India.

Market Segments

By System Type

Central

Decentralized

By Business Type

New construction

Retrofits

By End User

Residential

Commercial

By Region

North America US



Key Players

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Johnson Controls

Hitachi Air Conditioning Company

LG Electronics Inc.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (United Technologies)

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell International, Inc.

