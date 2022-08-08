Microfluidics Market Industry outlook, Share Estimation, Company Profiles with Strategies, Future Demands, Production-Scenario and Supply Forecast 2031

New York, 2022-Aug-08 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Microfluidics Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Microfluidics is the study and application of very small amounts of fluid, typically measured in micrometers (millionths of a meter). This can include liquids, gases, or even solid particles suspended in a fluid. Microfluidic devices are often used to control and manipulate these tiny amounts of fluid for a variety of purposes, such as chemical analysis or biological experimentation.

One common microfluidic device is the microfluidic chip, which is used in a wide range of applications from medical diagnostics to environmental monitoring. Microfluidic chips are made by etching tiny channels and chambers into a piece of material, usually glass or silicon. The fluid to be manipulated is then injected into the channels and manipulated using various external forces, such as electric fields, magnets, or even sound waves.

Key Trends

One of the key trends in microfluidics technology is the development of new materials and processes for fabricating devices. In recent years, there has been a shift away from traditional materials such as glass and silicon, towards more flexible and biocompatible materials such as polymers and hydrogels. This has enabled the fabrication of more complex devices with a wider range of functions.

Another trend is the increasing use of microfluidics devices in point-of-care diagnostics. These devices can be used to rapidly test for a variety of conditions, such as infections, allergies, and cancer. This is particularly important in resource-poor settings where access to laboratory facilities is limited.

Key Drivers

One of the major drivers of the microfluidics market is the increasing demand for miniaturization. As the world becomes more and more reliant on technology, there is a need for smaller and more compact devices. This is especially true in the healthcare industry, where space is often limited. Microfluidics allows for the miniaturization of devices such as blood tests and drug delivery systems.

Another driver of the microfluidics market is the need for more precise control of fluidic systems. This is especially important in chemical engineering and environmental science. In these fields, it is often necessary to control the flow of fluids very precisely in order to obtain the desired results. Microfluidics provides a way to do this with greater accuracy than traditional methods.

Market Segments

By Application

In-Vitro Diagnostics

Pharmaceutical & Laboratory Analytics

Laboratory Testing

Drug Delivery

By Material Type

Polymer

Glass

Silicon

Others

By Component

Microfluidic Chips

Microfluidic Sensors

Others

