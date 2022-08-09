International Conference on Pediatrics and Healthcare

Promoting excellence by examining the field of Pediatrics and Healthcare

Posted on 2022-08-09

Tokyo, Japan, 2022-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ — Scientex Conferences takes immense pleasure to invite all the researchers and scientists from all over the world to join “International Conference on Pediatrics and Healthcare” which is going to be held on May 22-23, 2023 at Tokyo, Japan.

The global congress will be based on the theme “Promoting excellence by examining the field of Pediatrics and Healthcare” which aims to learn more about pediatrics, healthcare and related research. It’s a great opportunity for specialists in child development and other fields to connect with one another, highlight latest findings, and provide treatments for various ailments affecting children.

We are delighted to get to know each other and look forward to the great Pediatrics 2023, which can be attended remotely or at Tokyo, Japan.

