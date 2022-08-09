Paediatric Consultation and Check-up Session at SAMPARC

Kolkata, India, 2022-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ — CDE Asia recently conducted a paediatric consultation at SAMPARC, an organization working towards the upliftment of socially marginalized children and women. The session was also an opportunity to interact with the children, distribute clothes, chocolates, and cookies to brighten their day.

Dr. Sumanta Bhattacharya, a renowned paediatrician, conducted a thorough physical and oral medical examination of the kids and advised them regarding oral hygiene and healthy food habits. The CDE Asia team also participated in different activities with the children, such as enjoying a game of carrom, along with some song and dance to bring a smile on their faces.

Mr. Amitkumar Banerjee, Director, SAMPARC, said, “It is a delight to have CDE Asia among us. We are happy to receive this kind of support in our journey of empowering the lives of underprivileged and disabled children. The children here are orphans or belong to families who are unable to provide them with the basic necessities of life. It is our mission to create a support structure for them and CDE Asia has extended their solidarity to this cause.”

A brainchild of Mr. Amitkumar Banerjee, SAMPARC has been working for 30 years towards facilitating the physical, mental and emotional wellbeing of orphan, destitute and needy children of commercial sex workers as well as of the tribal, rural and urban poor. Their mission is to rehabilitate and provide them with the necessary care, rights, protection, and education, apart from working towards rural community betterment through industrial skill development and vocational training programmes.

Sanjay Singh, Director, Sand Grains Foundation expressed, “It is our absolute pleasure to be a part of SAMPARC’s vision of uplifting underprivileged children through proper rehabilitation and care, and their dedication to bring them into the mainstream through professional skill development of the rural and urban poor. It has been an honour to participate in their noble efforts”.”

The paediatric consultation and check-up session were organized by the Sand Grains Foundation team, the CSR arm of CDE Asia.

