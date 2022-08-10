MobiFin to be at Fintech Summit Latam 2022 as Platinum Sponsor Mexico

Mexico, Mexico City, 2022-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — MobiFin is elated to participate in the Fintech Summit Latam 2022 as a Platinum Sponsor. The event is set to be held from 24 – 25 August 2022 at the Asturian Center of Mexico, Mexico City. The platform features innovative solutions focused on delivering results.

Fintech Summit Latam 2022 will explore how banks and mobile operators in Latin America are adopting digital financial services. This event also focuses on financial technology (fintech) and the telecom industry, addressing The Evolution and Consolidation of the Fintech Ecosystem.