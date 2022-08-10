MobiFin to be at Fintech Summit Latam 2022 as Platinum Sponsor Mexico

Posted on 2022-08-10 by in Telecommunications // 0 Comments

Mexico, Mexico City, 2022-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — MobiFin is elated to participate in the Fintech Summit Latam 2022 as a Platinum Sponsor. The event is set to be held from 24 – 25 August 2022 at the Asturian Center of Mexico, Mexico City. The platform features innovative solutions focused on delivering results.

Fintech Summit Latam 2022 will explore how banks and mobile operators in Latin America are adopting digital financial services. This event also focuses on financial technology (fintech) and the telecom industry, addressing The Evolution and Consolidation of the Fintech Ecosystem.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution