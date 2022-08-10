Serosoft has been awarded Madhya Pradesh’s Best Employer Brand Award

Delhi, India, 2022-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — Being the growth champion, Serosoft is awarded Madhya Pradesh’s best employer brand award – IT Sector by World HRD Congress.

The award is a recognition of our efforts to build the finest team and the most vibrant culture in the state. This award seeks to acknowledge organizations that have demonstrated excellence in creating an outstanding work culture and inspiring their employees to strive hard toward their targets.

Several Serosoft HR Team members were present during the ceremony to accept this recognition, including Ankit Chourasiya, Tarique Javed, and Lavina Nanwani.

Serosoft with its flagship product Academia ERP/SIS is on a mission to digitally transform 2000 leading institutions across the world to ensure greater learning & ease for students, higher productivity for teachers and staff, and better decision-making for leadership, innovation, and advancement for the education ecosystem.

To strive on this mission Serosoft is a leading educational software and solutions company, promoted by a dynamic team of erstwhile I-Bankers, US graduates, and MBAs. It is part of the prestigious 50-year-old Hindustan Group of Companies. Its out-of-the-box and customized solutions are helping scores of institutions and corporations globally overcome their educational and learning challenges and drive innovation.

About HRD Congress:

World HRD Congress brings together thousands of professionals in attendance from over 133 countries. It focuses on the elements such as HR Tech, Diversity and Inclusion & women leaders in HR, and much more. The event focuses on covering various HRM and HRD issues at a global level.