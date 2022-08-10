Serosoft’s CEO & MD, Arpit Badjatya is awarded the ‘The Economic Times Leader of Change Award’

Delhi, India, 2022-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — Being in the world of the digital transformation of educational institutions. Academia by Serosoft works on a constant urge for advancement, and our achievements validate our hard work.

The award ceremony was filled with honorable guests and chief guests. The award was presented by the union minister – Prahladji Patel in Bhopal.

It includes an ET Coffee Table Book which presents the tremendous journey of Serosoft’s aspiring personality, Mr. Arpit Badjatya.

According to the ET Coffee Table Book: He is a change maker, a savvy innovator, a visionary, a perfectionist, and a successful entrepreneur. Meet Arpit Badjatya, Founder & CEO, of Serosoft Solutions Pvt. Ltd, Indore, who left a dream job to start his venture that has today established itself as a leading EdTech company and one of the fastest-growing companies in India. Check the ET Coffee Table Book Now!

Looking deeper, it provides institutions with complete management of all the academic & administrative operations targeting growth, productivity, and overall achievements in all prospects.

Academia by Serosoft is an award-winning ERP/SIS solution for universities, higher education, & schools. Having a presence in 20+ countries, 4 continents, and 300+ institutions, it is on the mission to be the world’s #1 Student Information System.

With this, Serosoft has bagged many awards and recognitions like Deloitte Fast 50 in 2018 & 2019, Red Herring 2018, EdTech Cool Tool Awards 2019 – Finalist in SIS Category, Financial Times High Growth Company in 2020 & 2021, and a lot more.

