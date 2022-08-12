North America Rainscreen Cladding Market to Witness Growth at 6.3% CAGR from 2022-2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Aug 12, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

North America Rainscreen Cladding Industry Overview

The North America rainscreen cladding market size was estimated at USD 34.7 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% from 2020 to 2028.

The rise in the adoption of fire safety equipment for building protection and enhanced thermal management are expected to ascend the market for rainscreen cladding.

The ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in the North America has impacted the construction industry owing to the suspension of construction projects in the second quarter of 2020. However, the industry regained its momentum in late 2020 on account of the resurgence of the construction industry through the restart of large ongoing construction projects for the commercial and office segment.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the North America Rainscreen Cladding market

As per data published by the U.S. Census Bureau, spending on commercial construction applications such as hotels, offices, and entertainment spaces witnessed a significant decline. The construction projects for offices were delayed for longer periods due to the adoption of the work-from-home model by many companies in the service sector. Furthermore, construction spending on industrial facilities decreased by 8.4% in 2020.

The market is driven by factors such as ascending demand for moisture management and energy-efficient solutions. Moreover, the rising demand for environment-friendly infrastructure owing to stringent regulations coupled with rising awareness regarding environmental deterioration is expected to positively impact the demand over the forecast period.

Raw materials used for rainscreen cladding include fiber cement, composite materials, high-pressure laminates (HPL), metal, mineral wool, terracotta, and others. Composite materials are widely used owing to their abundant availability and ability to mold easily into components used for rainscreen cladding. Aluminum composite, zinc composite, and copper composite are the types of materials used in the production of rainscreen cladding.

Technical innovations and improvements in the production process have resulted in the manufacture of rainscreen components with superior durability, custom colors, and low maintenance. Quick installation techniques with superior fastening equipment and the introduction of interlocking panels have surged market competition across the globe. Numerous domestic and international players are focusing on achieving a stronghold in the competition.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Advanced Interior Materials Industry Research Reports.

Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market – The global non-ferrous scrap recycling market size to be valued at USD 308.5 million by 2027 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8% during the forecast period.

The global non-ferrous scrap recycling market size to be valued at USD 308.5 million by 2027 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8% during the forecast period. Water Heater Market – The global water heater market size was estimated at USD 27.1 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% from 2022 to 2030.

North America Rainscreen Cladding Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the North America rainscreen cladding market on the basis of material, application, and country:

North America Rainscreen Cladding Raw Material Outlook (Volume, Thousand Square Meter; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Fiber Cement Composite Materials Metal High Pressure Laminates Terracotta Ceramics Others

North America Rainscreen Cladding Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand Square Meter; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Residential Commercial Office Institutional Industrial

North America Rainscreen Cladding Country Outlook (Volume, Thousand Square Meter; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) S. Canada Mexico



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global North America Rainscreen Cladding market include

Trespa International B.V.

Cladding Corp

Kingspan Group

Rockwool International A/S

Rieger Architectural Products

OmniMax International, Inc.

TERREAL Group

SFS Group

James Hardie Building Products

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the North America Rainscreen Cladding Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter