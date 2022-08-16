America’s Boating Channel Launches BOAT OPERATOR RESPONSIBILITIES

RALEIGH, NC, USA, 2022-Aug-16 — /EPR Network/ — The ninth video in America’s Boating Channel’s™ sixth season of boating safety and boater education videos, “BOAT OPERATOR RESPONSIBILITIES,” will debut this Saturday morning August 13 at 9 AM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

The new title will be featured on AmericasBoatingChannel.com, America’s Boating Channel on YouTube, and across online social media. The video service most recently debuted “DEFENSIVE BOATING” and “CAPACITY COMPLIANCE” on July 30 and August 6.

“BOAT OPERATOR RESPONSIBILITIES” covers obligations of boat operators for ensuring safety from pre-departure to the conclusion of every voyage. Viewers will learn operational techniques and boater courtesy. Also featured are tips for avoiding negligence.

The new video features members of the Chattanooga Sail & Power Squadron, Lake Murray Power Squadron, and Tybee Light Sail & Power Squadron coordinated by squadron field producers David Allen, Ed Garbe, Sue Kuemmel, Charlie Saytanides, and Mike Urquhart.

America’s Boating Channel’s sixth season of videos, which are premiering throughout the 2022 boating season, includes “FIRE EXTINGUISHER REGULATIONS,” “TRAILERING A BOAT,” “DEFENSIVE BOATING,” “ELECTRONIC CHARTS AND VIRTUAL ATONS,” COMMERCIAL TRAFFIC,” “LIFE JACKET WEAR,” “BOAT OPERATOR RESPONSIBILITIES,” “NAVIGATING INLETS,” “ELECTRONIC VISUAL DISTRESS SIGNALS,” and “CAPACITY COMPLIANCE.”

“NAVIGATING INLETS,” which premiered on July 16, will also be featured in America’s Boating Channel’s “INLET DRONE VIDEOS” video service offering. The new series will provide narrated aerial video coverage of high-traffic US waterway entrances to help recreational boaters prepare for their first sorties through high-traffic waterway entrances. Filming was recently completed at Haulover Inlet, FL and Cape Fear Inlet, NC, the first two inlets to be covered in the new video service offering. To learn more, email INFO@AmericasBoatingChannel.com.

About America’s Boating Channel

America’s Boating Channel™ is produced by United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The service features professionally produced high-definition safe boating and boater education videos. America’s Boating Channel has been recognized with the National Boating Industry Safety Award as the 2021 Top Marine Media Outlet and with the 2022 International Boating & Water Safety Summit Communication Award for the top Video Public Service Announcement (PSA) Series. As the premier boating organization dedicated to “Safe Boating through Education” since 1914, USPS is America’s Boating Club® – For Boaters, By Boaters™.

AmericasBoatingChannel.com