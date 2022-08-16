Global Sales Of Aluminium Bag And Pouch Has Projected Over 6% CAGR During 2021-2031| Fact.MR Study

By value, Fact.MR has projected over 6% CAGR for aluminium bag and pouch sales during 2021-2031. In terms of volume, demand is expected to increase at around 5.7% CAGR over the same period.

The food & beverage industry is expected to grow around 1.7X during 2021 – 2031, owing to the fast-growing consumption of soft drinks as well as packaged food products. This is pivotal towards the growing demand for aluminium bags and pouches. Owing to its cost-effectiveness and recyclability, aluminium bags and pouches are being extensively used in food industry.

Prominent Key players of the Aluminium Bags and Pouches market survey report:

Amcor Ltd.

Pactiv LLC

Novelis, Inc.

Bemis Co., Inc.

Clifton Packaging Group Ltd.

Ess Dee Aluminium Limited.

Mondi Group plc

Berry Global Group, Inc.

Protective Packaging Ltd.

Printpack Inc.

Key Segments Covered of Aluminium Foil Packaging Market

Material Thickness 0.007 – 0.09 Aluminium Bags and Pouches 0.09 – 0.2 Aluminium Bags and Pouches 0.2 – 0.4 Aluminium Bags and Pouches

By Printing Printed Aluminium Bags and Pouches Non-printed Aluminium Bags and Pouches

Application Aluminium Bags and Pouches for Food Packaging Aluminium Bags and Pouches for Beverage Packaging Aluminium Bags and Pouches for Pharmaceutical Packaging Aluminium Bags and Pouches for Personal Care & Cosmetics Packaging Others

Regions North America Latin America Europe Japan APAC MEA



The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

