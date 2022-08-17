KYOCERA AVX SCC/SCM Series of Cylindrical SuperCapacitors Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is highlighting the KYOCERA AVX SCC and SCM Series of Cylindrical SuperCapacitors in the latest edition of THE EDGE.

The SCC and SCM series of SuperCapacitors by KYOCERA AVX are cylindrical electrochemical double-layer capacitors offering excellent pulse power handling characteristics. They provide extended back up time, longer battery life, and provide instantaneous power pulses as needed. Offers great solutions to Hold Up, Energy Harvesting, and Pulse Power Applications.

To learn more, visit, https://www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/kyocera-avx-cylindrical-supercapacitors-scc-scm-series. To see the entire portfolio of KYOCERA AVX products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

THE EDGE is the latest e-newsletter from Future Electronics, and is geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products. THE EDGE comes out twice per month, and each edition features product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.

Visit www.FutureElectronics.com/subscribe to receive the latest issues of THE EDGE newsletter, and stay up to date with the newest technologies.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media contact:

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###