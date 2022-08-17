Presenting The Renewed OnePlus 5T – A New Kind of New Phone from ControlZ

Gurgaon, India, 2022-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — Recently, a renewed OnePlus 5T smartphone is presented by ControlZ. The most competitive product of the company is the OnePlus 5T. After refurbishing this model of OnePlus, it appears with a high-resolution display, improved low-light camera performance, and various new software features. We at ControlZ offer the greatest and latest technology to our community.

Words from the sales head, “the screen size of OnePlus 5T Refurbished is 6-inch that is AMOLED display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The Full Optic AMOLED display on the OnePlus 5T has a unique Sunlight Display that automatically adjusts to harsh light to provide a superb viewing experience. This is made possible by an internal software mechanism. The larger display not only improves the device’s visual appeal but also the user experience as a whole.

In addition, the key improvements of the OnePlus 5T improve the performance of the camera in low light. The primary camera in the OnePlus 5T is identical to that on the OnePlus 5, but it has a better secondary camera with a larger f/1.7 aperture for better low-light photography. The secondary camera in the OnePlus 5T uses Intelligent Pixel Technology, which combines four pixels into one to improve clarity and reduce noise in low-light conditions. To enhance noise reduction, more software upgrades have been incorporated into Portrait Mode.

About ControlZ

With a revolutionary mission to upsurge the life cycle of smartphones, controlZ aims to stimulate conscious consumption by refurbishing used devices. The refurbished mobile smartphones designed by controlZ are manufactured to be on same level with any other brand new mobile devices. Users get a brand-new experience with their smartphones while contributing to the greener environmental cycle.