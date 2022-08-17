Virtual Fitting Room Market Revenue Drivers, Business Opportunities and Growth Analysis By 2028

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Aug 17, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Virtual Fitting Room Industry Overview

The global virtual fitting room market size was valued at USD 2.73 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.2% from 2021 to 2028. The intervention of Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) in virtual fitting room solutions to articulate realistic impressions is expected to majorly fuel the market growth. Furthermore, the rising popularity of the e-commerce sector, growing concerns of online fashion retailers about delivering products that fit appropriately, and the need to cater to the customized demands of customers to survive in an increasingly competitive market are also expected to create promising growth opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

A virtual fitting room, an online replica of an in-store changing space, was introduced in the form of 2D overlays and witnessed a slow start in the fashion retail industry. Nonetheless, the market has observed a robust demand with the emergence of 3D technologies that make use of a mannequin to determine the size of the user. A virtual 3D fitting room represents a collaborative platform between the customer and the fashion brand that attempts to boost customer confidence and minimize the instances where a customer may want to return/exchange a product due to sizing and fitting issues. The ubiquity of intelligent technologies, such as high-quality integrated smartphone cameras, smart mirrors, and high-definition lenses, is expected to drive the adoption of virtual changing room technology over the forecast period.

The rise in the number of fashion brands globally has led to numerous sets of options for customers to choose from. This, combined with the decreasing switching costs, has led to fierce competition among retailers. Virtual fitting rooms provide multisensory stimulations to retailers and offer an immersive user experience to consumers to select the appropriate product for purchase. The potential benefits of virtual fitting rooms in attracting online customers to their web and mobile applications are encouraging fashion retailers to invest significantly in deploying the latest virtual dressing room technologies.

One of the key factors limiting the growth prospects of this market is the technology’s inability to detect the entire human body structure at a glance as it identifies only separate body parts. Moreover, inconsistent internet speeds can reduce tracking accuracy in real-time. To overcome this, the key participants are coming up with technology upgrades related to posing estimations with the help of key points in the frame. This may result in the improved accuracy of the technology and help enhance the precision in the appropriate visualization of human structure.

In recent months, the COVID-19 pandemic and the consecutive stay-at-home regulations, as a way of curbing mass gatherings to reduce the spread of the virus, have restructured the virtual fitting room technology’s capabilities. During the initial period, the market for virtual fitting rooms observed a sharp dip as brick and mortar stores across the globe were shut down temporarily and online deliveries of non-essential items were also prohibited. However, the market is slowly recovering and physical stores are opening with necessary precautions. Brick and mortar retailers are increasingly switching to online services as the web and mobile applications are more ideal in the current time since they operate with minimum human interaction. As a result, the utilization of virtual changing rooms is anticipated to witness an increase in the demand for online purchases.

Virtual Fitting Room Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global virtual fitting room market on the basis of component, application, end-use, and region:

Virtual Fitting Room Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)

Hardware

Software

Services

Virtual Fitting Room Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)

Apparel

Beauty and Cosmetic

Eyewear

Footwear

Others

Virtual Fitting Room End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)

Physical Store

Virtual Store

Virtual Fitting Room Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

