Europe, Middle East & Africa Outdoor Candle Market Profit Margin Analysis By 2028

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Aug 18, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Europe, Middle East & Africa Outdoor Candle Industry Overview

Europe, Middle East & Africa outdoor candle market size was valued at USD 459.6 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% from 2021 to 2028. The high demand for outdoor candles as a means of enhancing the aesthetics and ambiance of outdoor spaces, especially among millennial households, is anticipated to drive the market. Beauty retailers, independent brands, and fashion houses have been introducing innovative products to constantly capture new customers and retain existing ones. Over the past few years, there has been a rise in the commercial utility of outdoor candles, with numerous spa and massage centers using scented candles for a soothing effect.

The popularity of outdoor spas and aromatherapy can be attributed to the growing trend of consumers wishing to connect to nature and the outdoors, thereby generating strong product demand. Candle therapy, for instance, has been gaining much popularity as these products are known to relieve back pain, osteoarthritis, headache, and anxiety. In addition, restaurants and fine dining spaces have been increasingly using the products to create a beautiful and aromatic ambiance.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restraints and growth of Europe, Middle East & Africa Outdoor Candle market

Outdoor candles have a great significance in celebrations, religious ceremonies, get-togethers, and festivals. They not only provide lighting and create a beautiful ambiance for the festival season but can also have a calming effect on the mind. According to a blog post by Affiliate UNguru, 35% of all candle sales take place during the Christmas season. Moreover, theme-based outdoor parties, events, and weddings have been contributing to the product demand.

The rising number of spas and wellbeing centers across the EMEA region is also driving the growth of the market. Increasing investments by resorts and hotels in outdoor spa treatments and other wellbeing facilities are presenting an opportunity to the market. For instance, the Lepa Vida Thalasso Spa in Slovenia offers traditional outdoor thalassotherapy. The treatment involves mud from salt pans, swimming in brine, a sea-salt peeling treatment, and hand massages at the SeÄovlje Salt Pans.

The rising demand for indoor and outdoor air fresheners during the pandemic to create new and luxurious settings at home has positively impacted the market growth. According to May 2020 data from the NPD, the sales of prestige candles rose 6% in the U.K., compared to the same month in 2019. Candles infused with blends of essential oils, especially the ones that are known for elevating the mood like sandalwood, lavender, ylang-ylang, and patchouli, also have high demand.

The ongoing crisis has also driven the demand for candles at religious places, memorial services, and community gatherings. For instance, in March 2020, a large group of people in France expressed their grief and support in the fight against coronavirus by lighting candles. Similarly, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute, a German woman has been lighting a candle in her garden for every person who died from Covid-19 in Germany. On May 19, 2020, she lit nearly 8,000 candles. Such practices and gestures are likely to spur the uptake of various types of candles.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Consumer Goods Industry Related Reports

Candle Market – The global candle market size was valued at USD 3.45 billion in 2018. High consumption of candles as an aesthetic-appealing product among female millennials for household application is anticipated to drive the growth.

Wax Market – The global wax market size was valued at USD 9.8 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from 2022 to 2030.

Europe, Middle East & Africa Outdoor Candle Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented Europe, Middle East & Africa outdoor candle market on the basis of wax type, distribution channel, and country:

EMEA Outdoor Candle Wax Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Paraffin Wax

Soy Wax

Bees Wax

Palm Wax

Others

EMEA Outdoor Candle Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Online

Offline

EMEA Outdoor Candle Country Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Germany

U.K.

France

South Africa

Market Share Insights:

May 2020: Data from the NPD, the sales of prestige candles rose 6% in the U.K., compared to the same month in 2019.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in Europe, Middle East & Africa Outdoor Candle Industry include

The White Company

Stennah & Hope Ltd.

Scent Perfique

Duffy and Scott Candlemakers Ltd.

Engles Kerzen

Gala Group GmBH

Order a free sample PDF of Europe, Middle East & Africa Outdoor Candle Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.