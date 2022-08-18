Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Analysis Report By 2028

Hospital Acquired Infection Control Industry Overview

The global hospital acquired infection control market size was valued at USD 5.5 billion in 2020 and is estimated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Increasing awareness pertinent to Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs), the need to curb cross infections, the prevalence of infectious diseases in healthcare facilities, and supportive government initiatives to promote infection control practices are some of the key drivers of this market. The establishment of infection prevention standards and protocols at the hospital, regional, and national levels, and the growing adoption of monitoring solutions are further promoting the growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a notable impact on the hospital acquired infection control market. It fueled the demand for consumables in particular hand sanitizers, disinfectants, PPE kits, masks, and gloves. Increased demand for infection control products and services was recorded during the previous year. For instance, in August 2020, the Metall Zug Group reported the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its overall business. However, the company reported an upward shift in its infection control business segment.

According to a 2020 study on the Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the HAI Rate in Iran, a statistically significant reduction was noted in the rate of hospital acquired infections during the outbreak. The low rate of HAIs was attributed to high usage of infection control equipment, adherence to infection control protocols, isolation of infected patients, and elimination of infection using antimicrobial agents. The study also found that raising awareness, continuing education, and using effective and appropriate methods of infection control contributed to the low rate of nosocomial infections.

The pandemic also spurred the development of new technology and solutions to combat the detection and spread of infections in healthcare facilities. In January 2021, the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) developed a new tool to prevent the spread of HAIs in the era of COVID-19. The new tool is based on co-presence, that is patients who either had a confirmed case or were suspected of having an infection, as a measure to predict hospital-acquired infections. These types of innovations are anticipated to fuel the market demand for infection control products in hospitals over the forecast period.

Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global hospital acquired infection control market on the basis of type, end user, and region:

Hospital Acquired Infection Control Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Equipment

Services

Consumables

Hospital Acquired Infection Control End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hospitals and Intensive Care Units (ICUs)

Ambulatory Surgical and Diagnostic Centers

Others (Nursing Homes and Maternity Centers)

Hospital Acquired Infection Control Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Market Share Insights

June 2021 : Steris acquired a key provider of infection prevention products and services—Cantel Medical, to expand its offerings.

: Steris acquired a key provider of infection prevention products and services—Cantel Medical, to expand its offerings. December 2020 : Ecolab, headquartered in the U.S. acquired vanBaerle Hygiene AG in Switzerland.

: Ecolab, headquartered in the U.S. acquired vanBaerle Hygiene AG in Switzerland. April 2020: Steris received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. FDA for respirator decontamination.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the hospital acquired infection control market include:

Olympus Corporation

BD

Getinge AB

Xenex Disinfection Services Inc.

3M

STERIS

ASP (Advanced Sterilization Products)

Ecolab

Belimed AG

KCWW (Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc.)

