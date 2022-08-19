Wall Art Market Insights by 2031 & Covid-19 Analysis | Inter IKEA Systems BV, Forbo International SA, Armstrong World Industries Inc.

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Wall Art Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Wall Art Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Wall art is a type of art that is hung on walls. It can be made of various materials, including canvas, paper, metal, and wood. Wall art can be either functional or decorative. Functional wall art includes items such as clocks, mirrors, and shelves. Decorative wall art includes items such as paintings, sculptures, and tapestries.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in wall art technology include the use of digital printing, 3D printing, and LED lighting.

Digital printing is becoming increasingly popular for wall art, as it allows for a wide range of designs and colors to be printed onto a variety of materials. 3D printing is also becoming more popular for wall art, as it allows for more intricate designs and textures to be created. LED lighting is also becoming more popular for w

Key Drivers

Some of the key drivers of the wall art market are the increasing popularity of DIY projects, the growing trend of minimalism, and the increasing popularity of online art galleries. DIY projects have become increasingly popular in recent years as people look for ways to personalize their homes. Wall art is a great way to add a personal touch to your home, and there are a variety of DIY projects that you can do yourself. Minimalism is another trend that is driving the wall art market. More and more people are looking to simplify their lives and their homes, and wall art is a great way to do that.

Market Segmentation

By Material

Canvas

Paper

By Type

Fine

Abstract

Modern

By Region

North America US



Key Players

Inter IKEA Systems BV

Forbo International SA

Armstrong World Industries Inc.

Mannington Mills Inc.

Mohawk Industries Inc.

Shaw Industries Group Inc.

Herman Miller Inc.

