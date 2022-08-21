Protouch Staffing Joins the Ranks of the 2022 Inc. 5000

NEW YORK, USA, 2022-Aug-21 — /EPR Network/ — Today, Inc. revealed that Protouch Staffing is No. 734 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“It is an honour to be ranked in the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America for 2022,” said Sridhar Venkatesan, CEO of Protouch Staffing. “It’s an all-inclusive achievement. Not only in terms of revenue but also in terms of human values. The achievement asks for more responsibility in the years to come, which we know we will keep up.”

According to Inc., the companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19.

The readers can get complete results of the Inc. 5000 at www.inc.com/inc5000.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

“Recruitment, especially in the healthcare sector, has been most challenging for the past 2 years due to Covid 19,” said Sujan Pandey, COO of Protouch Staffing. “However, our industry expertise and commitment made us reach the list making us happy and preparing us for further challenges in the sector.”

Sridhar Venkatesan, Protouch Staffing CEO, also heads W3Global, a reputed staffing company in the USA which also has its presence in Canada, UK and India.

Protouch Staffing, founded in 1989, is the trusted staffing firm in the healthcare industry. With more than 33 years of existence, industry experience and technology, Protouch Staffing has been the recruitment partner for many healthcare organizations, nurses and other healthcare professionals.

Protouch Staffing has received The Gold Seal of Approval® from The Joint Commission, given to organizations excelling in improving health care quality and safety. The company is also the winner of certified ‘’Great Place To Work’’, given to companies with excellent employee values & care.

