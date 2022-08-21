Manifest Family Launches Travel and Lifestyle Club with Joining Fee Discounts and Deal for August

After a successful first year of creating passive income streams for their clients, Manifest Family have launched their Travel and Lifestyle Club.

New Brighton, New Zealand, 2022-Aug-21 — /EPR Network/ — Manifest Family, creators of multiple passive income streams, financial and real estate education, announce the launch of their Travel and LifestyleClub. With their biggest sale yet, joining fees starting at $20 for August Only .

Jimmy Bennett , CEO of Manifest Family, has gone from homeless to multi-millionaire with a vision to help his clients to Manifest their best life, by providing passive income tools, financial and real estate education.

The club offers Free Flight Insurance up to $200k per flight booked through their portal, VIP Airport Lounge access, 24/7 Private Concierge Service & savings up to 80% on hotels, flights, car rentals, all inclusive packages and deals. Plus their best price promise; the lowest prices or they will credit 110%.

Whether looking for the cheapest vacation packages, a Greek island holiday or a Caribbean vacation, Manifest Family offer the best deals and savings. For example, stay on the island of Paros Cyclades, Greece in the 5 Star Anezina Village for 7 nights, with 4 occupants and only pay $434.10USD. The public price is $1195.32USD, at a 64% discount through the travel club one will be saving $761.20USD.

Another example is the 4 Star Mayfield Beach Resort, Bahamas. 7 nights stay, with 6 occupants and a savings of 77% through the Travel Club. Public Price: $1495.40USD, Savings: $1148.30USD. Manifest Family members only pay $347.10USD. With savings like these one could double the amount of vacations taken each year.

Another benefit of the club is the travel restriction and requirements feature, by entering the departure and arrival destinations, one can be informed of each countries protocols and requirements for travelling post the pandemic. Manifest Family Travel & Lifestyle Club Steps for joining:

● Sign up in August & only pay $20

● Email support to get login details for the Travel Club

● Sign into the Travel Portal

● Search Hotels & gain up to 80% off Public Prices

● Book flights and get free flight insurance up to $200k

● Depending on the purchase package, register for the VIP Airport Lounge access &

24/7 Private Concierge service

‘After being a member of Manifest for just over a year now alongside several family members, I am so pleased I took the leap and signed up to Manifest.’ says Hannah – UK. “I am very impressed with Manifest Family, as a lover of travelling this company really has hit the spot. Manifest has listened to what the members want and is really helping them achieve the lifestyle people dream of,” says Ojana Mizk. These happy clients can’t stop complimenting Jimmy & his company Manifest Family.(source TrustPilot)

This launch sale is to celebrate the start of the travel & lifestyle club and will only last for the

month of August. Next month the starting price will be back to $99.

About Manifest Family

Jimmy Bennett, CEO of Manifest Family, has gone from homeless to multi-millionaire with a vision to help his clients to Manifest their best life, by providing passive income tools, financial and real estate education. Now adding the travel and lifestyle club to his already successful packages. Jimmy has over 5,000 clients in his programs from 48 different countries using his tools and resources.