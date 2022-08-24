Manchester, UK, 2022-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Manchester United, the most successful club in the world, has finished at the bottom of the Premier League this season. As a result, Musk “bought” Manchester United, Oolong, but now there are people who want to join Manchester United.

In 2005, the Glazer family in the United States bought Manchester United for 790 million pounds (about 6.5 billion yuan). Although United has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 2012, the Glazer family still retains most of the ownership of the club. Bloomberg said the Grazer family would consider selling a minority stake in Manchester United but was not ready to sell control of the club, which is currently valued at around £5 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Industry insiders believe that the Manchester United acquisition will be the largest acquisition in the history of global sports and is likely to happen in the next year or two. At present, at least 3 consortiums are making a formal offer around Manchester United, and the Glazer family may sell Manchester United for $6 billion. In addition to Ratcliffe, the Ricketts family, which owns major league baseball’s Chicago Cubs, is also considered a potential buyer. The British “Daily Mail” said that the Glazer family wants to sell a minority stake in Manchester United to the private equity firm Apollo.

Looking at Manchester United again, their poor performances in the new season have left fans unhappy, and the Manchester United fan organization is stepping up protests against the Glazer family. In the eyes of many Manchester United fans, the club is just a "cash cow" for the Glazer family. Britain's "Sun," said that after joining Manchester United, the Glazer family has taken away about 1.1 billion pounds of funds from the club in the past 17 years. In addition, the Glazer family also took a dividend of £166 million from Manchester United. So United is in real trouble.