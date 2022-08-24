Which materials segment dominated the endodontic files market?

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Aug 24, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Endodontic Files Industry Overview

The global endodontic files market size was valued at USD 17.96 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% over the forecast period from 2021 to 2028. Factors propelling the market growth are the rise in awareness concerning dental care, growing demand for dental care in the geriatric & pediatric population, rise in dental expenditure, government initiatives, and insurance coverage. The improved reimbursement scenario, growing dental tourism, and improving infrastructure are some of the key factors likely to drive the global market in the coming years. However, in 2020, the global market experienced a severe short-term decline due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The dental practices across the world were forced to close during the lockdown. The market began to recover in the last quarter of 2020 as the dental practices were able to reopen with some restrictions and measures to avoid the spread of the virus. The continuous development of technologically advanced files leading to efficient and faster treatment further fuels product adoption by dental professionals. The introduction of the Nickel-titanium (NiTi) rotary files has improved the root canal procedures due to superelasticity and shape memory for quality treatment.

The modernization of the product has resulted in the development of improved files that reduce procedural errors. In addition, the growth in R&D investments by the key players, such as Dentsply Sirona, Coltene, Henry Schein, and Envista Holdings, for the development of more efficient products are boosting the market growth. The rising government initiatives over the past few years have introduced dental health programs leading to specialized public dental health.

In most countries, dental services are provided through the public as well as private sectors. The public sector provides treatments at a subsidized rate or free of cost to rural areas, low-income groups, and dependent groups, such as children and the geriatric population, to promote the awareness and the adoption of dental care. Furthermore, many associations working in the market are working towards spreading awareness and supporting practitioners in most of the countries across the globe.

Endodontic Files Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global endodontic files market on the basis of type, material, distribution channel, end-use, and region:

Endodontic Files Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Manual

Rotary

Endodontic Files Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Stainless Steel

Nickel-titanium

Endodontic Files Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Offline

Online

Endodontic Files End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hospitals & OPDs

Dental Clinics

Others

Endodontic Files Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Endodontic Files Industry include

Dentsply Sirona

Henry Schein

Ultradent Products

FKG Dentaire

Ivoclar Vivadent

Coltene

Micro-Mega

Brasseler Holdings, LLC.

