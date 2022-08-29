Obeetee is Emerging as the Top Rugs Online Store in India with CoD and EMI Facility Available

New Delhi, India, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ — Quality rugs and carpets are not only beautiful, but they are also durable and long-lasting. Obeetee is fast turning out to be a top online rugs store in India, and buyers can benefit from the CoD and EMI facilities that it has on offer.

The rugs and carpets of Obeetee are meant to last a long time, as these are made of quality materials – manufactured using techniques that ensure their longevity. With over 10,000 of the best carpets, its owner takes pride in claiming that his shop has the greatest collection of carpets in India. These are stunning to look at and have a long life.

It sells the highest quality carpets and rugs to every nation on the planet and offers the finest silk, woolen, and various kinds of rugs and carpets. These have gained popularity among customers who value quality because of the huge variety of colors and textures that are offered. These can have up to 400 knots per sq. inch.

Despite the enormous demand for carpets created by machines, handcrafted carpets from Obeetee are the best available and are rapidly gaining worldwide acclaim. One of its other key selling points is the assurance that items would be delivered right to customers’ doorsteps. Its prices are considerably less than those of the majority of stores. The range is astounding, with cotton and wool having the most variety, as well as Persian and Kashmiri carpets, among others. Obeetee has a very satisfied customer base and clients who believe in its products.

Obeetee has spent over a century preserving the artistic tradition and craftsmanship of rugs from all over the world, propelled by process innovation and high-grade design. Its carpets add color, life, and originality to indoor areas while adorning renowned and iconic areas all over the world.

Visit https://www.obeetee.in/collections/all-rugs.

About Obeetee

Obeetee is the website to visit while looking for carpets of various types that are available in lovely colors. Since 1920, it has aided in the preservation of the traditional craft of carpet weaving and offered a market for it on a global scale through a network of empowered weavers in India’s most remote districts.

For further information or enquiries, visit the website https://www.obeetee.in/.

Contact Information:

Obeetee Retail Private Limited

Corporate Office

Khasra No. 289/2,

Near SOL India,

Sultanpur,

New Delhi – 110030

Phone no: 919559140222.