Rainscreen Systems Manufacturer BTS Raises Vital Funds For Chosen Charities

The whole team was asked to vote for a charity of their choice, and with so many fantastic options, the leadership members made the executive decision to go with a regional and national cause.

The votes were counted, and the official two chosen charities were announced: Cancer Research as national, and the Great North Air Ambulance Service as regional – two fantastic causes close to the hearts of BTS employees.

Now, it was time to fundraise. We set our southern business development manager, Brian Boulton, to work on organising an unforgettable charity golf day.

He said: “It was extremely stressful organising the golf day. We had teams attending from all over the country, some even flew in from abroad!

“But I’ve got to say, it was totally worth the few restless nights sleep to spend time with the people I often just chat to over the phone and, of course, even better that we were able to raise some money for two fantastic causes.”

After months of preparation, the day finally came, and we welcomed 18 teams to Rockcliffe Hall in County Durham to play golf on its award-winning course.

The jam-packed day saw bacon sandwiches on arrival, a few lagers on the course, followed by a delicious dinner and the best part of the day, the prizes.

Winners received some fantastic gifts, including high-end golf bags and top-of-the-range golfing attire – congratulations to;

Team Competition

1st – Starfish /Aalco /BTS ( Golf Bags ) & Trophies

2nd – Hathaways ( Windsheaters )

3rd – Nueco Group ( Golf Shirts )

Nearest the Pin winners were Nick Gibbons (Nueco)and Bob Coleman ( Caxtons/Stofix ) who received engraved Decanters and glasses.

Longest Drive went to John Blackwell (Britplas) who also received engraved Decanter and glasses.

But our favorite part of the evening was by far announcing the winner of our booze-filled wheelbarrow.

The lucky winner was Adam Sumner and unfortunately, he was due on a flight a few hours after!

The barrow was shipped to his address, and we promise we didn’t steal any of its contents.

The fundraising event raised an astonishing £5,000 for the two chosen charities, thanks to the generosity of those who attended and dug deep into their pockets.

Phil Atkinson, our managing director, said: “The event was such a success we can’t wait to start organising the next one.

“I’m so thankful to have an amazing team who all helped pitch in on making sure everything ran smoothly.

“From the signs the team on the factory floor made, to selling raffle tickets and organising the event – hats off to Brian Boulton for all his hard work.”

Nine members of BTS’ team have also committed to running the Great North Run, and the team are looking into other ways they can generate funds for their chosen charities.

