Verve New Brunswick Offers Students Flexible Housing Options

New Brunswick, New Jersey, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ — Verve New Brunswick is pleased to announce they provide students with flexible housing options while they attend Rutgers University. The off-campus housing complex allows students to enjoy an independent lifestyle without living too far from campus.

At Verve New Brunswick, the apartment complex offers various floor plans to meet each student’s unique needs, including studio apartments for those who wish to live alone and two, three, four, and five-bedroom units to share with friends or random students through the roommate matching program. Single and double rooms are offered. Each student pays a per-person rate that includes furnishings, Internet access, gas, and trash disposal. Garage parking and reserved garage parking are available for an additional monthly fee.

Verve New Brunswick has created a student-oriented apartment complex that offers all the amenities students need to enjoy a comfortable, independent lifestyle. Residents can take advantage of features like a 24-hour fitness center, a dedicated HIIT studio, a cafe with gaming spaces, an outdoor lounge with a kitchen and grilling stations, and more. Social events are held throughout the year for residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the flexible student housing options can find out more by visiting the Verve New Brunswick website or by calling 1-732-317-4346.

